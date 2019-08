Falcon and the Winter Soldier: ecco come è stato influenzato da John Wick.

“There’s a wink and a nod to the world building of John Wick to be sure. Just fewer head shots.” - Derek Kolstad https://t.co/dfZZJjfbVA

“I like peeling back a layer while hinting at many layers yet beneath. And cool characters who show up for a small amount of time in the hopes of bringing them back in a meatier version down the line is always favorite.” - Derek Kolstad https://t.co/AGiAhJF8QW