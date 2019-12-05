Una fan art di The Mandalorian commuove Gina Carano
Come avete potuto leggere nella nostra recensione del quarto episodio di The Mandalorian, nel corso della puntata abbiamo potuto fare la conoscenza del personaggio interpretato da Gina Carano, che ha colpito subito i fan, tanto da ricevere numerose fan art. Una di queste è stata anche condivisa dall'attrice.
L'ex lottatrice di arti marziali ha voluto rispondere con un messaggio presente sul suo profilo Instagram ufficiale, e che potete leggere in calce alla notizia, alla lunga dedica scritta dall'autore dell'immagine, affermando: "Questa mi ha fatto commuovere, grazie non solo per l'immagine, ma anche per le bellissime e genuine parole". In particolare il ritratto serve a celebrare la carriera di Gina Carano, iniziata combattendo nel ring di MMA, sezione femminile di arti marziali miste, prima di approdare nel mondo cinematografico grazie a film quali Haywire, Deadpool e infine la parte che l'ha fatta conoscere al mondo intero in The Mandalorian.
L'autore apprezza particolarmente la grande passione che è possibile notare in ogni scena d'azione in cui è presente Gina Carano, il cui background da lottatrice rende ancora più credibili le sue movenze e i comportamenti del suo personaggio. La prossima puntata della serie disponibile su Disney+ farà il suo debutto domani venerdì 6 dicembre, nel frattempo abbiamo scoperto che nel settimo episodio di The Mandalorian troveremo un'anteprima de L'ascesa di Skywalker.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This got me. 💯 Thank you for not only your art but also enlightened genuine words. 🙏 #repost @gregorytitus ・・・ Black series Cara Dune. It would be hard to explain my joy at searching through the reference to do this portrait. Gina Carano. It just doesn’t get any better. If this is the where Star Wars is going, then I am strapping in for this ride. Everyone buckle up, because we are dropping the goddamned hammer. With all the screaming heat and toxicity around women in media these days, especially around Star Wars, Carano can silence both sides of that angry mob with a glance. She is the definitive template of a woman with agency. While it's difficult to not notice her beauty, that's not the first thing I think about when I think of Gina Carano. It shouldn't be the first thing anyone thinks about. What you should be thinking about is the long list of her opponents' necks buckling from that overhand right. Think of the split-second glint of sociopathic joy you can see through the cage when she connected a punch that turned the fight in her direction. I think of her double piston ground and pound like some sort of perfectly machined cyborg jackhammer. I think of the shred in her delts when she is choking someone out. I think of that Clydesdale side kick that slaps so hard on another fighter’s thigh you can almost feel that quick spike of a femoral hairline fracture. I think of that predatory walk back and forth between rounds like a Siberian Tiger during his first few months in a zoo. Just waiting for someone to slip up for one second. Like Darth Maul waiting to get past the barrier at Obi-wan. A monster waiting to feast. Think of a woman that both literally and figuratively fought her way to where she is now. I think of the long list of complaints from male actors that got hurt fighting her in the movie Haywire. I think of the sound Channing Tatum's face made when it hit that stool in the diner. Think of a woman succeeding in not one, but two of the hardest careers in the world. When those things pop in your mind before how someone looks in a bathing suit.... That’s agency. . That's presence. . That's power. . All Hail the Queen. @ginajcarano
Altri contenuti per Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Nell'episodio 7 di The Mandalorian avremo un'anteprima di Star Wars: L'Ascesa di Skywalker
- The Mandalorian come GOT: nel quarto episodio un errore simile al caffè dimenticato
- The Mandalorian, la regista rivela i segreti della "scena della zuppa"
- Guy Fieri si trasforma in Baby Yoda nel suo ultimo meme
- The Mandalorian: pubblicati i concept art ufficiale del quarto episodio
Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Regia: Jon Favreau
- Nazione: Usa
- Produttore: Lucasfilm
Contenuti più Letti
- Katherine McNamara racconta com'è raccogliere l'eredità di Stephen Amell dopo Arrow
- Ora c'è anche Stephen Amell nel logo ufficiale di Crisi sulle Terre Infinite
- 3 commentiTom Welling è con Kevin Conroy nel trailer di Crisi sulle Terre Infinite
- Una scena eliminata in Game of Thrones conferma la sorte di un personaggio
- Stranger Things 4: nuovi indizi sul destino di un protagonista?
- Dal set di Supergirl ecco venir fuori un grosso spoiler su ciò che accadrà nello show
- 2 commentiThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 3: prime impressioni sulla nuova stagione
- Una star di Game of Thrones si è messa a dieta solo per girare una scena... mai filmata
- I creatori di Arrow rivelano che la nascita dell'Arrowverse non era stata programmata
- Nel trailer della terza stagione di Suburra Aureliano è pronto a conquistare Roma