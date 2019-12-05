Una fan art di The Mandalorian commuove Gina Carano

Come avete potuto leggere nella nostra recensione del quarto episodio di The Mandalorian, nel corso della puntata abbiamo potuto fare la conoscenza del personaggio interpretato da Gina Carano, che ha colpito subito i fan, tanto da ricevere numerose fan art. Una di queste è stata anche condivisa dall'attrice.

L'ex lottatrice di arti marziali ha voluto rispondere con un messaggio presente sul suo profilo Instagram ufficiale, e che potete leggere in calce alla notizia, alla lunga dedica scritta dall'autore dell'immagine, affermando: "Questa mi ha fatto commuovere, grazie non solo per l'immagine, ma anche per le bellissime e genuine parole". In particolare il ritratto serve a celebrare la carriera di Gina Carano, iniziata combattendo nel ring di MMA, sezione femminile di arti marziali miste, prima di approdare nel mondo cinematografico grazie a film quali Haywire, Deadpool e infine la parte che l'ha fatta conoscere al mondo intero in The Mandalorian.

L'autore apprezza particolarmente la grande passione che è possibile notare in ogni scena d'azione in cui è presente Gina Carano, il cui background da lottatrice rende ancora più credibili le sue movenze e i comportamenti del suo personaggio. La prossima puntata della serie disponibile su Disney+ farà il suo debutto domani venerdì 6 dicembre, nel frattempo abbiamo scoperto che nel settimo episodio di The Mandalorian troveremo un'anteprima de L'ascesa di Skywalker.