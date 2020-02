I fan insorgono contro Disney per i problemi con il revival di Lizzie McGuire

if this is @HilaryDuff trying to say disney+ wants to ‘pg’ the new lizzie mcguire series - let me just say no one is here for that. we want grown up lizzie and everything 30 year old lizzie has to deal with and her living in this modern, not pg, world. bring back terri minsky. pic.twitter.com/TB7yYE63We — Reza Nosrati (@rezanosrati) February 26, 2020

The audience target for Lizzie mcguire are adults now... and on a platform with parental controls... what’s the issue here — jamari (@JamariWrites) February 26, 2020

Rest In Peace to the Lizzie McGuire Reboot. At least give us the two episodes that are already done before you stopped. This was literally THE MOST TWEETED/ANTICIPATED show on Disney+.. pic.twitter.com/JwXvtkKPbx — Francis Dominic✨ (@francisdominiic) February 27, 2020