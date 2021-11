Fletcher, deputato conservatore UK, si dice contro una eventuale Bond donna

‘Why are these women out of the kitchen’ asks Tory MP🤦‍♂️ *not quite the words he used but in keeping with the sentiment. — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) November 25, 2021

Yeah, but think of all the women who were going to be criminals, but are now set on a career travelling through time saving the universe. — Ewan Arthur (@EwanHusarmee) November 25, 2021