Friends: Jennifer Aniston rivela un'importante iniziativa per la serie
No, stavolta il Golden Ticket non spalancherà le porte della Fabbrica di Cioccolato di Willie Wonka, ma quello degli Studios in cui si terrà la reunion del cast di Friends: per l'occasione l'intero cast ha annunciato che ben 6 fan riceveranno un biglietto omaggio per l'ingresso all'evento... Vorreste essere tra loro?
L'annuncio arriva direttamente dai profili delle sei star titolari: ecco infatti che Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc e David Schwimmer hanno svelato la sorpresa totalmente inaspettata direttamente dai loro profili social.
"Siamo entusiasti di partecipare alla All In Challenge", ha scritto la Aniston su Instagram, "Aiuteremo le persone ad essere sfamate ed in salute in questo particolare moneto. Invitiamo te e cinque tuoi amici ad unirvi a noi sullo Stage 2. Sarete nostri ospiti personali per la registrazione della reunion con HBO Max mentre ricorderemo alcuni momenti dello show e celebreremo il divertimento di quegli anni... In più godrete dell'esperienza Friends VIP durante il tour dei Warner Bros. Studios."
I sei iconici attori parteciperanno quindi all'iniziativa denominata All In Challange, molto in voga in questo momento e che consiste in serate speciali, spesso con reunion e ospitate estremamente attese dai fan, il cui ricavato sarà donato in beneficenza.
Persino Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio e Ryan Reynolds hanno partecipato all'iniziativa, garantendo cure e cibo ai meno fortunati durante la crisi causata dal CoronaVirus.
Purtroppo, la reunion di Friends non sarà disponibile su HBO Max, piattaforma ormai vicinissima al lancio, ma le prove tecniche vanno avanti già da un po' e il cast di Friends si è riunito su Zoom per programmare l'attesissimo incontro.
Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼
Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well... WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen You in? #ALLINCHALLENGE Stay safe, see you SOON
We’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! And we want you to be our personal guests in the audience for the taping as we all get together for the first time in ages and celebrate the fun we had, and more! Go to AllInChallenge.com to donate whatever you can. Every dollar counts and get a chance to win! All proceeds go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen
Some of you may have heard about a reunion special I’m going to be doing with my FRIENDS for HBO Max… Wanna come? How about you bring five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24? Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we’ll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You’ll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk — and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter and give whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of the proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen We’re ALL IN. Are you? *Standard audience terms, conditions and restrictions apply.
