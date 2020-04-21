Friends: Jennifer Aniston rivela un'importante iniziativa per la serie

No, stavolta il Golden Ticket non spalancherà le porte della Fabbrica di Cioccolato di Willie Wonka, ma quello degli Studios in cui si terrà la reunion del cast di Friends: per l'occasione l'intero cast ha annunciato che ben 6 fan riceveranno un biglietto omaggio per l'ingresso all'evento... Vorreste essere tra loro?

L'annuncio arriva direttamente dai profili delle sei star titolari: ecco infatti che Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc e David Schwimmer hanno svelato la sorpresa totalmente inaspettata direttamente dai loro profili social.

"Siamo entusiasti di partecipare alla All In Challenge", ha scritto la Aniston su Instagram, "Aiuteremo le persone ad essere sfamate ed in salute in questo particolare moneto. Invitiamo te e cinque tuoi amici ad unirvi a noi sullo Stage 2. Sarete nostri ospiti personali per la registrazione della reunion con HBO Max mentre ricorderemo alcuni momenti dello show e celebreremo il divertimento di quegli anni... In più godrete dell'esperienza Friends VIP durante il tour dei Warner Bros. Studios."

I sei iconici attori parteciperanno quindi all'iniziativa denominata All In Challange, molto in voga in questo momento e che consiste in serate speciali, spesso con reunion e ospitate estremamente attese dai fan, il cui ricavato sarà donato in beneficenza.

Persino Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio e Ryan Reynolds hanno partecipato all'iniziativa, garantendo cure e cibo ai meno fortunati durante la crisi causata dal CoronaVirus.

Purtroppo, la reunion di Friends non sarà disponibile su HBO Max, piattaforma ormai vicinissima al lancio, ma le prove tecniche vanno avanti già da un po' e il cast di Friends si è riunito su Zoom per programmare l'attesissimo incontro.