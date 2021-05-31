Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Friends, Matt LeBlanc spopola sui social dopo la reunion: ecco i suoi meme

Nelle ultime ore sul web non c'è argomento più caldo della Reunion di Friends, l'attesissimo speciale che ci ha permesso di riabbracciare dopo oltre 17 anni Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey e Monica.

Se però per le protagoniste femminili il tempo sembra non essere minimamente trascorso, lo stesso non si può dire per gli interpreti maschili. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry e Matt Le Blanc infatti sembrano essere vistosamente invecchiati e proprio quello che per circa un decennio ha vestito i panni dell'italoamericano Joey è diventato protagonista di vari meme sui social.

In molti infatti, hanno notato la particolare posa con cui Matt Le Blanc è rimasto seduto per gran parte dello speciale dedicato a Friends, l'attore appare infatti con outfit piuttosto discutibile e le braccia conserte, diventando così virale sul web. In molti infatti hanno rivisto in lui lo zio "irlandese" che compra troppe birre e confonde i nomi dei vari nipoti presenti. A proposito di alcolici, in molti hanno supposto che Matthew Perry fosse ubriaco nel corso della reunion di Friends. L'attore è apparso infatti visibilmente confuso nel corso dello speciale, cosa che ha spinto i telespettatori a collegare questo comportamento con i suoi problemi di alcol e droga del passato.

Voi cosa pensate di questa reunion? Ha soddisfatto le vostre aspettative? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

