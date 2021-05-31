Friends, Matt LeBlanc spopola sui social dopo la reunion: ecco i suoi meme
Nelle ultime ore sul web non c'è argomento più caldo della Reunion di Friends, l'attesissimo speciale che ci ha permesso di riabbracciare dopo oltre 17 anni Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey e Monica.
Se però per le protagoniste femminili il tempo sembra non essere minimamente trascorso, lo stesso non si può dire per gli interpreti maschili. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry e Matt Le Blanc infatti sembrano essere vistosamente invecchiati e proprio quello che per circa un decennio ha vestito i panni dell'italoamericano Joey è diventato protagonista di vari meme sui social.
In molti infatti, hanno notato la particolare posa con cui Matt Le Blanc è rimasto seduto per gran parte dello speciale dedicato a Friends, l'attore appare infatti con outfit piuttosto discutibile e le braccia conserte, diventando così virale sul web. In molti infatti hanno rivisto in lui lo zio "irlandese" che compra troppe birre e confonde i nomi dei vari nipoti presenti. A proposito di alcolici, in molti hanno supposto che Matthew Perry fosse ubriaco nel corso della reunion di Friends. L'attore è apparso infatti visibilmente confuso nel corso dello speciale, cosa che ha spinto i telespettatori a collegare questo comportamento con i suoi problemi di alcol e droga del passato.
Voi cosa pensate di questa reunion? Ha soddisfatto le vostre aspettative? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.
Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021
Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021
"And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021
Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021
Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021
Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021
Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021
