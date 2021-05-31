Friends, Matt LeBlanc spopola sui social dopo la reunion: ecco i suoi meme

In molti infatti, hanno notato la particolare posa con cui Matt Le Blanc è rimasto seduto per gran parte dello speciale dedicato a Friends , l'attore appare infatti con outfit piuttosto discutibile e le braccia conserte, diventando così virale sul web . In molti infatti hanno rivisto in lui lo zio "irlandese" che compra troppe birre e confonde i nomi dei vari nipoti presenti. A proposito di alcolici, in molti hanno supposto che Matthew Perry fosse ubriaco nel corso della reunion di Friends . L'attore è apparso infatti visibilmente confuso nel corso dello speciale, cosa che ha spinto i telespettatori a collegare questo comportamento con i suoi problemi di alcol e droga del passato.

Se però per le protagoniste femminili il tempo sembra non essere minimamente trascorso, lo stesso non si può dire per gli interpreti maschili. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry e Matt Le Blanc infatti sembrano essere vistosamente invecchiati e proprio quello che per circa un decennio ha vestito i panni dell'italoamericano Joey è diventato protagonista di vari meme sui social.

