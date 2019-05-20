Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Game of Thrones 8, la community sembra non aver apprezzato il finale

Nel corso della nottata abbiamo potuto finalmente guardare il finale di Game of Thrones e le reaction da parte dei fan sui social media non hanno tardato ad arrivare. Sembra, dunque, che la community non abbia gradito particolarmente le vicende conclusive dello show. Occhio, seguono spoiler.

L'episodio conclusivo di Game of Thrones ha confermato gran parte dei leak diffusi in rete nei giorni scorsi, mettendoci di fronte alla sconvolgente morte di Daenerys per mano di Jon e alla decisione finale su chi, infine, dovrà regnare sui Sette Regni.

Sui vari social, soprattutto su Twitter, i fan di GOT sono in larga parte insorti. C'è, ad esempio, chi accusa la serie di aver semplificato in maniera troppo netta la psicologia e le motivazioni di personaggi che avevano costruito un percorso molto complesso alle proprie spalle.

Altri utenti, invece, si sono limitati ad affermare che il finale - così come tutta la Stagione 8 - ha rovinato l'intera serie, mentre altri ancora si sono limitati a trarne il lato positivo, ovvero la spettacolarità visiva e la regia che molti episodi (incluso il sesto dell'ottava stagione) hanno messo in scena.

E voi cosa ne pensate dell'episodio conclusivo di Game of Thrones? Vi è piaciuto il finale?

Game of Thrones 8x06 Recensione: La fine di tutto

