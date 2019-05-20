Game of Thrones 8, la community sembra non aver apprezzato il finale
Nel corso della nottata abbiamo potuto finalmente guardare il finale di Game of Thrones e le reaction da parte dei fan sui social media non hanno tardato ad arrivare. Sembra, dunque, che la community non abbia gradito particolarmente le vicende conclusive dello show. Occhio, seguono spoiler.
L'episodio conclusivo di Game of Thrones ha confermato gran parte dei leak diffusi in rete nei giorni scorsi, mettendoci di fronte alla sconvolgente morte di Daenerys per mano di Jon e alla decisione finale su chi, infine, dovrà regnare sui Sette Regni.
Sui vari social, soprattutto su Twitter, i fan di GOT sono in larga parte insorti. C'è, ad esempio, chi accusa la serie di aver semplificato in maniera troppo netta la psicologia e le motivazioni di personaggi che avevano costruito un percorso molto complesso alle proprie spalle.
Altri utenti, invece, si sono limitati ad affermare che il finale - così come tutta la Stagione 8 - ha rovinato l'intera serie, mentre altri ancora si sono limitati a trarne il lato positivo, ovvero la spettacolarità visiva e la regia che molti episodi (incluso il sesto dell'ottava stagione) hanno messo in scena.
E voi cosa ne pensate dell'episodio conclusivo di Game of Thrones? Vi è piaciuto il finale?
Unpopular Opinion: Game of Thrones has always been complex, which is why I loved it in the first place. Characters have always had complicated motivations and behavior. But this season, we see them being oversimplified. For me, that's the reason why this season sucked the most.— Leynard (@alcoranleynard) 12 maggio 2019
Yes the episode sucked ! But can we all take a moment to appreciate EMILIA CLARKE !!! My god ! The way she portrayed Danny’s emotions was MIND BLOWING ! And she did that by looking at a green screen!! What an actor! Give her an emmy already!!!! #GameOfThrones #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/JJoiLbxB7D— N (@namitha995) 14 maggio 2019
Game of Thrones ending sucked. Ruined the whole series.— DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) 20 maggio 2019
The final season of #GameOfThrones sucked. Even Emilia Clarke, #Daenerys Targaryen herself, agrees. pic.twitter.com/IHVSIkEYMU— Purpura Draco (@PurpuraDraco) 20 maggio 2019
Everyone's response to GoT - including mine! - is "man that sucked so much but I'm really glad we had the community who watched it together"— Jake Nazar (@ATVS_JakeNazar) 20 maggio 2019
They really made it so that Game of Thrones was the friends we made along the way
That whole thing sucked but this visual was cool as hell. Game of Thrones cinematography and visuals never let us down. pic.twitter.com/Sp695JCai5— Julia Dunsmore (@mildcard11) 20 maggio 2019
Game of Thrones...wonk..wonk..wonk! That ending sucked! #truthinthoughts #got pic.twitter.com/VAQoh222Pi— Kianga Stevenson (@Mzz_Smurfette) 20 maggio 2019
How I feel knowing so many people are hating on tonight’s #gameofthrones. For those of you complaining that it sucked/it wasn’t up to your hype: let other people enjoy it, don’t ruin it for them because you didn’t get what you wanted. pic.twitter.com/aoBuUdgDAM— GameGuyGrover (@gameguygrover) 20 maggio 2019
Game of Thrones ended without a single epic sword fight LOL. Season sucked so bad i'm thinking of rebranding to something star wars...oh wait, they ruined that too. Lord of the Coins anyone????— Crypto is Coming ⚡️ (@cryptoiscomin) 20 maggio 2019
This is the one time I feel glad that I never got sucked into a pop-culture phenomenon like everyone else.— Zach Shanker (@Zach_Nighthawk) 20 maggio 2019
Many of you invested part of your souls into Game of Thrones for 8 seasons, & y’all get that conclusion!? LOL
To all the tribute podcasts & cliched sports analogies, I say pic.twitter.com/EV8IIaC7Hv
