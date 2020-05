Game of Thrones, un anno fa il gran finale: cosa ne pensano oggi i fan?

Now that it has been one year since #GameOfThrones has ended, Kit Harington gave us the most accurate description of the show’s ending & legacy... pic.twitter.com/C4cvvMyqvW — Jon Stormborn (@LanaAlwaysQueen) May 19, 2020

One year ago the most iconic and hyped TV show of all time ended...on a really sour note. You have to be a real idiot to mess up the greatest tv show of the modern age. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XS3h6A8L1V — THE joker (@_ctoilet) May 19, 2020