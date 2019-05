Game of Thrones: un presentatore di ESPN si lascia sfuggire uno spoiler in diretta

@SportsCenter HEY @michaeleaves !! WHY IN THE HELL WOULD YOU SAY ANYTHING ABOUT @GameOfThrones THANKS YOU ASS HAT. NOT EVERYONE HAS SEEN IT. HOPE YOU GET A CALL FROM @HBO NO WONDER I DON'T WATCH YOU "professional's" ANYMORE. BRAVO GENIUS! B...R...A...V...O! pic.twitter.com/PNJkSqXGte — mXm (@43324FAN) 13 maggio 2019

I get it if I get on Twiiter and see a #GameofThrones spoiler, but @SportsCenter ? C'mon Man! Do Better. — Russell Schaap (@77Testarossa) 13 maggio 2019

My man is HEATED. How do you guys feel abt this? I understand opening Twitter and getting spoiled.That’s on you. But you are watching sportscenter. Probably one of the few places you can catch highlights without social media spoilers.U thinking you’re safe and BAM. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5RSQ7nLE28 — Carter Bryant (@CarterthePower) 13 maggio 2019

Hey @espn - it’s 8pm PST and @GameOfThrones @HBO has not aired yet on the West Coast... Good thing one of your broadcasters on sportscenter just dropped a major #spoiler. Thanks for ruining the second to last #GOT episode! — Jon Lundquist (@jlund90) 13 maggio 2019