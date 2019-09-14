Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead e Star Trek: Discovery premiati Saturn Awards 2019

Mentre tra i film ha dominato Avengers: Endgame, i premi televisivi dei Saturn Awards 2019 hanno visto tra i vincitori della serata Game of Thrones (4), Star Trek: Discovery (3) e The Walking Dead (3).

Scelta come migliore serie fantasy dall'Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, su 9 nomination Game of Thrones è riuscita ad aggiudicarsi ben 3 categorie degli attori grazie alle performance di Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage e Maisie Williams, quest'ultima premiata come miglior giovane attrice.

The Walking Dead, oltre al premio come miglior serie horror, ha portato a casa le categoria di miglior attrice non protagonista e migliore guest star rispettivamente con Danai Gurira e Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Mentre Star Trek: Discovery è sta scelta tra le migliori serie streaming insieme a Stranger Things, la categoria di miglior serie di fantascienza ha visto come vincitrice Westworld; Supergirl è stata premiata come miglior show supereroistico, con Better Call Saul che ha invece trionfato nella categoria action/thriller.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Supergirl (The CW)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES
Westworld (HBO)

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
Game of Thrones (HBO)

BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES
The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST ACTION / THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES ON TELEVISION
Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

BEST ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Sam Heughan - Outlander (Starz)

BEST ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Emilia Clarke - Game of Thrones (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER ACTOR ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones (HBO)

BEST GUEST STARRING PERFORMANCE ON A TELEVISION SERIES
Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST STREAMING SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)

BEST STREAMING SCIENCE FICTION, ACTION, & FANTASY SERIES
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

BEST STREAMING HORROR & THRILLER SERIES
Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Henry Thomas - The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Sonequa Martin-Green - Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION
Doug Jones - Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES
Maya Hawke - Stranger Things (Netflix)

Il prossimo 22 settembre sarà il turno degli attesi Emmy Awards, ai quali la stagione finale di Game of Thrones si presenterà con ben 32 nomination. Per altre notizie vi rimandiamo al teaser di The Walking Dead dedicato ai Sussurratori.

FONTE: Deadline
