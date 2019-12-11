Game of Thrones, Watchmen e Chernobyl sono tra i candidati agli Eddie Awards

Dopo aver scoperto le nomination agli Eddie Awards in ambito cinematografico, è ora di dare uno sguardo alle serie che si contenderanno i premi di questa settantesima edizione. Tra gli show nominati non mancano alcuni dei prodotti più discussi dell'anno, come Game of Thrones, Watchmen e Chernobyl.

Vediamo dunque tutte le nomination in ambito seriale:



BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Things : “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

: “Easter” Janet Weinberg, ACE Crazy Ex-Girlfriend : “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb, ACE

: “I Need To Find My Frenemy” Nena Erb, ACE The Good Place : “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

: “Pandemonium” Eric Kissack Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Barry : “berkman > block”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

: “berkman > block” Kyle Reiter, ACE Dead to Me : “Pilot”

Liza Cardinale

: “Pilot” Liza Cardinale Fleabag : “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

: “Episode 2.1” Gary Dollner, ACE Russian Doll: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Chicago Med : “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel, ACE

: “Never Going Back To Normal” David J. Siegel, ACE Killing Eve : “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

: “Desperate Times” Dan Crinnion Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

Al Morrow Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Euphoria : “Pilot””

Julio C. Perez IV

: “Pilot”” Julio C. Perez IV Game of Thrones : “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

: “The Long Night” Tim Porter, ACE Mindhunter : “Episode 2”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

: “Episode 2” Kirk Baxter, ACE Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Chernobyl : “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

: “Vichnaya Pamyat” Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith Fosse/Verdon : “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto, ACE

: “Life is a Cabaret” Tim Streeto, ACE When They See Us: “Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch : “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

: “Triple Jeopardy” Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE Surviving R. Kelly : “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

: “All The Missing Girls” Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

Ricordiamo che gli Eddie Awards sono un premio annuale dedicato ai migliori montaggi, che vengono suddivisi in 11 categorie che coprono il cinema, le serie e i documentari. Le votazioni inizieranno il 16 dicembre e si concluderanno il 6 gennaio. Infine, i vincitori verranno annunciati il 17 gennaio al Beverly Hilton.

In questi giorni sono state pubblicate anche le nomination dei Golden Globe, in cui Game of Thrones ha raccolto una sola candidatura, in netta controtendenza al record di 32 candidature agli Emmy 2019.