Game of Thrones, Watchmen e Chernobyl sono tra i candidati agli Eddie Awards
Dopo aver scoperto le nomination agli Eddie Awards in ambito cinematografico, è ora di dare uno sguardo alle serie che si contenderanno i premi di questa settantesima edizione. Tra gli show nominati non mancano alcuni dei prodotti più discussi dell'anno, come Game of Thrones, Watchmen e Chernobyl.

Vediamo dunque tutte le nomination in ambito seriale:

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

  • Better Things: “Easter”
    Janet Weinberg, ACE
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”
    Nena Erb, ACE
  • The Good Place: “Pandemonium”
    Eric Kissack
  • Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”
    Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

  • Barry: “berkman > block”
    Kyle Reiter, ACE
  • Dead to Me: “Pilot”
    Liza Cardinale
  • Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”
    Gary Dollner, ACE
  • Russian Doll: “The Way Out”
    Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

  • Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal”
    David J. Siegel, ACE
  • Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”
    Dan Crinnion
  • Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”
    Al Morrow
  • Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”
    Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

  • Euphoria: “Pilot””
    Julio C. Perez IV
  • Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”
    Tim Porter, ACE
  • Mindhunter: “Episode 2”
    Kirk Baxter, ACE
  • Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
    David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

  • Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
    Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith
  • Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret”
    Tim Streeto, ACE
  • When They See Us: “Part 1”
    Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

  • Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy”
    Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
  • Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls”
    Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
  • VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”
    Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

Ricordiamo che gli Eddie Awards sono un premio annuale dedicato ai migliori montaggi, che vengono suddivisi in 11 categorie che coprono il cinema, le serie e i documentari. Le votazioni inizieranno il 16 dicembre e si concluderanno il 6 gennaio. Infine, i vincitori verranno annunciati il 17 gennaio al Beverly Hilton.

In questi giorni sono state pubblicate anche le nomination dei Golden Globe, in cui Game of Thrones ha raccolto una sola candidatura, in netta controtendenza al record di 32 candidature agli Emmy 2019.

FONTE: Deadline
