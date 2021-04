Gina Carano ringrazia Bear Grylls: il suo episodio di Running Wild andrà comunque in onda

Want to hear something cool? Just so happens you WILL be able to see my @beargrylls episode on @natgeo after all!! Bear is a real one. 💛 I’m so glad you’re going to get to see it. My heart is so full.

Airs on @natgeo May 10th at 9pm! ❤️ #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/N7loK4Yjv8