Si gira in uno splendido castello nel nuovo video dal set di The Witcher

We have a clip from yesterday's filming at Vajdahunyad Castle. While interesting it is very short and can't really capture the full glory of the castle. Have a look at these pictures for a glimpse into the world of The Witcher. 👀😮 #TheWitcher #Witcher https://t.co/4Doqk7QtxP pic.twitter.com/fR9a1MjGeL