Golden Globes 2018: tutte le nomination televisive! Guidano Feud e Big Little Lies

Insieme alle nomination cinematografiche, ecco arrivare anche la candidature televisive agli ambiti, che insieme aglirappresentano nel settore il premio più ambito per i prodotti del piccolo schermo.

A guidare le nomination, con grande sorpresa, non troviamo Il Trono di Spade o Stranger Things, perché in alto ci sono Feud: Bette & Joan di Ryan Murphy e la chiacchieratissima Big Little Lies di David E. Kelley, da poco rinnovata per una già attesissima seconda stagione.



Vi lasciamo alle nomination ricordandovi che la cerimonia di premiazione del Golden Globes sarà trasmessa dalla NBC il prossimo 7 agosto, e come presentatore della serata troveremo quest'anno Seth Meyers. Ecco tutte le candidature:



Miglior Serie Drammatica



- The Crown

- Il Trono di Spade

- The Handmaid's Tale

- Stranger Things

- This Is US



Miglior Serie Comedy



- Black-ish

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Master of None

- SMILF

- Will & Grace



Miglior Miniserie o Film TV



- Big Little Lies

- Fargo

- Feud: Bette & Joan

- The Sinner

- Top of the Lake: China Girl



Miglior Attore in una Serie Drammatica



- Jason Bateman per "Ozark"

- Sterling K. Brown per "This Is Us"

- Freddie Highmore per "The Good Doctor"

- Bob Odenkirk per "Better Call Saul"

- Liev Schreiber per "Ray Donovan"



Miglior Attore in una Serie Comedy



- Anthony Anderson per "Black-ish"

- Aziz Ansari per "Master of None"

- Kevin Bacon per "I Love Dick"

- William H. Macey per "Shameless"

- Eric McCormack per "Will & Grace"



Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica



- Caitriona Balfe per "Outlander"

- Claire Foy per "The Crown"

- Maggie Gyllenhaal per "The Deuce"

- Katherine Langford per "13 Reasons Why"

- Elisabeth Moss per "The Handmaid's Tale"



Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comedy



- Pamela Adlon per "Better Things"

- Alison Brie per "Glow"

- Rachel Brosnahan per "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

- Issa Rae per "Insecure"

- Frankie Shaw per "SMILF"



Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film TV



- Robert De Niro per "The Wizard of Lies"

- Jude Law per "The Young Pope"

- Kyle MacLachlan per "Twin Peaks"

- Ewan McGregor per "Fargo"

- Geoffrey Rush per "Genius"



Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film TV



- Jessica Biel per "The Sinner"

- Nicole Kidman per "Big Little Lies"

- Jessica Lange per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Susan Sarandon per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Reese Whiterspoon per "Big Little Lies"



Miglior Attore non Protagonista in una Serie, Miniserie o Film TV



- David Harbour per "Stranger Things"

- Alfred Molina per "Feud: Bette & Joan"

- Alexander Skarsgard per "Big Little Lies"

- Christian Slater per "Mr. Robot"

- David Thewlis per "Fargo"



Miglior Attrice non Protagonista in una Serie, Miniserie o Film TV



- Laura Dern per "Big Little Lies"

- Ann Dowd per "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Chrissy Metz per "This Is Us"

- Michelle Pfeiffer per "The Wizard of Lies"

- Shailene Woodley per "Big Little Lies"