Golden Globes 2019: annunciate tutte le nomination televisive

Pochi minuti fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha comunicato tutte le nomination in ambito televisivo per i Golden Globe 2019. I vincitori saranno annunciati il prossimo 6 gennaio.

Qui sotto vi riportiamo tutte le categorie e i rispettivi nominati:

Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica (Best Television Series – Drama)

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Barry

Kidding

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Kerri Russell, The Americans

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Sascha Baron Cohen, This is America

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glovee, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Broshnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alieniest

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict CUmberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Che ne pensate di queste nomination? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti, e ricordatevi di dare un'occhiata alle nomination relative alla sezione cinematografica.