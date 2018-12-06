Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Golden Globes 2019: annunciate tutte le nomination televisive

Pochi minuti fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha comunicato tutte le nomination in ambito televisivo per i Golden Globe 2019. I vincitori saranno annunciati il prossimo 6 gennaio.

Qui sotto vi riportiamo tutte le categorie e i rispettivi nominati:

Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica (Best Television Series – Drama)

  • The Americans
  • Bodyguard
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • Pose

Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

  • Barry
  • Kidding
  • The Good Place
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

  • The Alienist, TNT
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
  • Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
  • Sharp Objects, HBO
  • A Very English Scandal, Amazon

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama)

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Stephan James, Homecoming
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Richard Madden, Bodyguard
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)

  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Julia Roberts, Homecoming
  • Kerri Russell, The Americans
  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

  • Sascha Baron Cohen, This is America
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Donald Glovee, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Jim Carrey, Kidding

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)

  • Kristen Bell, The Good Place
  • Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
  • Alison Brie, Glow
  • Rachel Broshnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

  • Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
  • Daniel Bruhl, The Alieniest
  • Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Benedict CUmberbatch, Patrick Melrose
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

  • Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
  • Connie Britton, Dirty John
  • Laura Dern, The Tale
  • Regina King, Seven Seconds

Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

  • Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel
  • Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
  • Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Che ne pensate di queste nomination? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti, e ricordatevi di dare un'occhiata alle nomination relative alla sezione cinematografica.

