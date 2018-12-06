Golden Globes 2019: annunciate tutte le nomination televisive

Pochi minuti fa la Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha comunicato tutte le nomination in ambito televisivo per i Golden Globe 2019. I vincitori saranno annunciati il prossimo 6 gennaio.
Qui sotto vi riportiamo tutte le categorie e i rispettivi nominati:
Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica (Best Television Series – Drama)
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy)
- Barry
- Kidding
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
- The Alienist, TNT
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
- Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
- Sharp Objects, HBO
- A Very English Scandal, Amazon
Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama)
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama)
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Kerri Russell, The Americans
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)
- Sascha Baron Cohen, This is America
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glovee, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jim Carrey, Kidding
Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale (Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy)
- Kristen Bell, The Good Place
- Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie, Glow
- Rachel Broshnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl, The Alieniest
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict CUmberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una mini-serie o film per la televisione (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
- Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Che ne pensate di queste nomination? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti, e ricordatevi di dare un'occhiata alle nomination relative alla sezione cinematografica.