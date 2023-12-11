Golden Globes 2024, ecco le nomination! Tutte le serie candidate

La stagione dei premi ha inizio: annunciate le candidature agli 81esimi Golden Globes che decretano ogni anno i miglior film e programmi televisivi della stagione. La grande novità introdotta nell'edizione 2024 saranno due nuove categorie ai Golden Globes ma non solo: per la prima volta, la cerimonia verrà trasmessa su CBS e Paramount+.

Inoltre, l'edizione 2024 sarà la prima dallo scioglimento della Hollywood Foreign Press Association a seguito della vendita a Dick Clark Productions e Eldridge. Tra le ombre della Corona inglese di The Crown, gli intrighi familiari di Succession e il mondo post apocalittico di The Last of Us ecco le nomination della sezione serie TV:

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

1923;

The Crown;

The Diplomat;

The Last of Us;

The Morning Show;

Succession.

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Helen Mirren, 1923;

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us;

Keri Russell, The Diplomat;

Sarah Snook, Succession;

Imelda Staunton, The Crown;

Emma Stone, The Curse.



BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession;

Kieran Culkin, Succession;

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us;

Jeremy Strong, Succession;

Dominic West, The Crown;

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

Abbott Elementary;

Barry;

The Bear;

Jury Duty;

Only Murders in the Building;

Ted Lasso



BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;

Elle Fanning, The Great;

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

Bill Hader, Barry;

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Segel, Shrinking;

Martin Shot, Only Murders in the Building;

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso;

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY SERIES/TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Tutta la luce che non vediamo;

Lo scontro;

Daisy Jones & The Six;

Fargo;

Fallow Travelers;

Lessons in Chemistry

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/ MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six;

Brie Larson, Lessons in the Chemistry;

Elizabeth Olsen, Love&Death;

Juno Temple, Fargo;

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers;

Ali Wong, Lo scontro

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers;

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six;

Jon Hamm, Fargo;

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers;

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves,

Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown;

Abby Elliott, The Bear;

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets,

J.Smith-Cameron, Succession;

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building;

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show;

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession;

James Marsden, Jury Dut;

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear;

Alan Ruck, Succession;

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.

BEST STAND-UP COMEDIAN ON TELEVISION

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon;

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I;

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage;

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact;

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love;

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer.