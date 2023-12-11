Golden Globes 2024, ecco le nomination! Tutte le serie candidate
La stagione dei premi ha inizio: annunciate le candidature agli 81esimi Golden Globes che decretano ogni anno i miglior film e programmi televisivi della stagione. La grande novità introdotta nell'edizione 2024 saranno due nuove categorie ai Golden Globes ma non solo: per la prima volta, la cerimonia verrà trasmessa su CBS e Paramount+.
Inoltre, l'edizione 2024 sarà la prima dallo scioglimento della Hollywood Foreign Press Association a seguito della vendita a Dick Clark Productions e Eldridge. Tra le ombre della Corona inglese di The Crown, gli intrighi familiari di Succession e il mondo post apocalittico di The Last of Us ecco le nomination della sezione serie TV:
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- 1923;
- The Crown;
- The Diplomat;
- The Last of Us;
- The Morning Show;
- Succession.
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- Helen Mirren, 1923;
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us;
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat;
- Sarah Snook, Succession;
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown;
- Emma Stone, The Curse.
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession;
- Kieran Culkin, Succession;
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us;
- Jeremy Strong, Succession;
- Dominic West, The Crown;
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY
- Abbott Elementary;
- Barry;
- The Bear;
- Jury Duty;
- Only Murders in the Building;
- Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;
- Elle Fanning, The Great;
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY
- Bill Hader, Barry;
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Segel, Shrinking;
- Martin Shot, Only Murders in the Building;
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso;
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY SERIES/TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE
- Tutta la luce che non vediamo;
- Lo scontro;
- Daisy Jones & The Six;
- Fargo;
- Fallow Travelers;
- Lessons in Chemistry
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/ MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six;
- Brie Larson, Lessons in the Chemistry;
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love&Death;
- Juno Temple, Fargo;
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers;
- Ali Wong, Lo scontro
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers;
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six;
- Jon Hamm, Fargo;
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers;
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves,
- Steven Yeun, Lo scontro
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown;
- Abby Elliott, The Bear;
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets,
- J.Smith-Cameron, Succession;
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building;
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show;
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession;
- James Marsden, Jury Dut;
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear;
- Alan Ruck, Succession;
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.
BEST STAND-UP COMEDIAN ON TELEVISION
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon;
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I;
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage;
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact;
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love;
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer.
La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024 al Beverly Hilton: su Everyeye potete scoprire quali sono i film candidati ai Golden Globes 2024!
E voi cosa ne pensate delle nomination di quest'anno? Scrivetecelo nei commenti!
Altri contenuti per Golden Globes 2024
Golden Globes 2024
Contenuti più Letti
- Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes rompe il silenzio sulla cancellazione di Station 19
- Kit Harrington tornerà finalmente in HBO nel 2024, ma non come Jon Snow
- 2 commentiLe migliori serie Netflix del 2023: la nostra top 10
- 2 commentiLe migliori serie tv del 2023, la top 10 del New York Times
- Marvel, svelato il roster per la prossima apparizione dei nuovi Avengers in What if
- Spider-Man, grosse novità sulla serie tv Silk di Prime Video
- Scarlet Witch: il ritorno di Elisabeth Olsen nel MCU con un fan-poster da brividi
- The Boys 4, in che modo la nuova stagione è connessa a Gen V?
- Doctor Who, BBC ha ricevuto più di 100 lamentele per il personaggio trans
- Gen V, come ci prepara a The Boys 4?