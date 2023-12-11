Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Golden Globes 2024, ecco le nomination! Tutte le serie candidate

La stagione dei premi ha inizio: annunciate le candidature agli 81esimi Golden Globes che decretano ogni anno i miglior film e programmi televisivi della stagione. La grande novità introdotta nell'edizione 2024 saranno due nuove categorie ai Golden Globes ma non solo: per la prima volta, la cerimonia verrà trasmessa su CBS e Paramount+.

Inoltre, l'edizione 2024 sarà la prima dallo scioglimento della Hollywood Foreign Press Association a seguito della vendita a Dick Clark Productions e Eldridge. Tra le ombre della Corona inglese di The Crown, gli intrighi familiari di Succession e il mondo post apocalittico di The Last of Us ecco le nomination della sezione serie TV:

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • 1923;
  • The Crown;
  • The Diplomat;
  • The Last of Us;
  • The Morning Show;
  • Succession.

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • Helen Mirren, 1923;
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us;
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat;
  • Sarah Snook, Succession;
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown;
  • Emma Stone, The Curse.


BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

  • Brian Cox, Succession;
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession;
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses;
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us;
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession;
  • Dominic West, The Crown;

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary;
  • Barry;
  • The Bear;
  • Jury Duty;
  • Only Murders in the Building;
  • Ted Lasso


BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary;
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear;
  • Elle Fanning, The Great;
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL/COMEDY

  • Bill Hader, Barry;
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking;
  • Martin Shot, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso;
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY SERIES/TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

  • Tutta la luce che non vediamo;
  • Lo scontro;
  • Daisy Jones & The Six;
  • Fargo;
  • Fallow Travelers;
  • Lessons in Chemistry

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/ MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six;
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in the Chemistry;
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love&Death;
  • Juno Temple, Fargo;
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers;
  • Ali Wong, Lo scontro

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES/A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers;
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six;
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo;
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers;
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves,
  • Steven Yeun, Lo scontro

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown;
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear;
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets,
  • J.Smith-Cameron, Succession;
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building;
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show;
  • Matthew MacFadyen, Succession;
  • James Marsden, Jury Dut;
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear;
  • Alan Ruck, Succession;
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession.

BEST STAND-UP COMEDIAN ON TELEVISION

  • Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon;
  • Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I;
  • Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage;
  • Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact;
  • Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love;
  • Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer.

La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 7 gennaio 2024 al Beverly Hilton: su Everyeye potete scoprire quali sono i film candidati ai Golden Globes 2024!

E voi cosa ne pensate delle nomination di quest'anno? Scrivetecelo nei commenti!
