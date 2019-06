Gotham: il terrificante photoshop design per il make-up del Joker

View this post on Instagram

In house photoshop design for the Mr. J character makeup for @gothamonfox done by my buddy @milesteves . . . . @gothamonfox #makeup #prostheticmakeup #fx #fxmakeup #makeupartists_worldwide #gotham #cameronmonaghan #specialfx #specialmakeupfx #makeupfx #makeupeffects #takingshapestudio #jokermakeup #joker #prosthetics #prostheticmakeup