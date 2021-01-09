Green Arrow and the Canaries: i fan sono furiosi per la cancellazione della serie
L'improvvisa cancellazione di Green Arrow and the Canaries ha mandato su tutte le furie i fan dell'Arrowverse che speravano finalmente di poter vedere Mia Queen, Laurel Lance e Dinah Drake indagare sul ritorno del temibile Deathstroke.
Il co-creatore della serie ha dichiarato che questa decisione era stata presa all'inizio della pandemia ma, che l'annuncio ufficiale è stato di molto ritardato. La notizia della cancellazione di Green Arrow and the Canaries si è diffusa rapidamente online e molti spettatori per esprimere il proprio dissenso per la scelta della CW, hanno dichiarato che non guarderanno altri show dell'emittente. Come potete ben vedere dai post che vi riportiamo di seguito, la delusione è stata cocente per tutti i fan dell'Arrowverse che speravano in qualche modo di poter vedere crescere questo progetto. In molti hanno sottolineato che questa serie sarebbe stata sicuramente più gradita del prequel di The 100, soprattutto perchè avrebbe permesso di portare avanti l'eredità di Oliver Queen.
L'attrice Katherine McNamara ha rivelato tutto il suo dispiacere su Twitter, ammettendo che avrebbe voluto vedere il personaggio di Mia Smoak ben oltre un semplice episodio pilota: "Inutile dire che ho il cuore spezzato ... mi sarebbe piaciuto intraprendere un viaggio più lungo con #MiaSmoak. Grazie a tutti per il vostro amore e sostegno".
Voi avreste dato una chance a Green Arrow and the Canaries? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.
The CW honestly f*cked up choosing Mia/birds to focus on and not Mia/Arrow kids.— steph (@andyouloveher88) January 8, 2021
They had a bunch a young actors that had wonderful chemistry together and had a great presence on and off screen as well as on social media.
@HBO @hbomax please pick up Green Arrow and the Canaries. We can't let Oliver Queen's legacy die!— Barry Allen protection squad (@Ciscos_Blast) January 8, 2021
Yoo, Green Arrow & the Canaries >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The 100 prequel.— Jess #FiveForWynonna (@LitEarper709) January 8, 2021
I was looking forward to Green Arrow and the Canaries. And after watching Titans on HBOMax, I kinda want to see the gritty version of what would have been on the CW.— Wear a Mask for Your Saturnalia (@btrwkart) January 8, 2021
Oomf grieving while I'm trying to support DCEU Black Canary's return— Michael Holt is extremely tired & exhausted (@fxllxnalixn) January 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/KKLf3qRKbx
Well Green Arrow and the Canaries is officially not moving to series at CW. This does suck but I still firmly believe Mia Dinah and Laurel can still make guest appearances throughout the Arrowverse. Especially since Sara Lance is a Justice League member— Scott Edwards (@scotteMV) January 8, 2021
Arrow - Stagione 8
