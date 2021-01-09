Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Green Arrow and the Canaries: i fan sono furiosi per la cancellazione della serie

L'improvvisa cancellazione di Green Arrow and the Canaries ha mandato su tutte le furie i fan dell'Arrowverse che speravano finalmente di poter vedere Mia Queen, Laurel Lance e Dinah Drake indagare sul ritorno del temibile Deathstroke.

Il co-creatore della serie ha dichiarato che questa decisione era stata presa all'inizio della pandemia ma, che l'annuncio ufficiale è stato di molto ritardato. La notizia della cancellazione di Green Arrow and the Canaries si è diffusa rapidamente online e molti spettatori per esprimere il proprio dissenso per la scelta della CW, hanno dichiarato che non guarderanno altri show dell'emittente. Come potete ben vedere dai post che vi riportiamo di seguito, la delusione è stata cocente per tutti i fan dell'Arrowverse che speravano in qualche modo di poter vedere crescere questo progetto. In molti hanno sottolineato che questa serie sarebbe stata sicuramente più gradita del prequel di The 100, soprattutto perchè avrebbe permesso di portare avanti l'eredità di Oliver Queen.

L'attrice Katherine McNamara ha rivelato tutto il suo dispiacere su Twitter, ammettendo che avrebbe voluto vedere il personaggio di Mia Smoak ben oltre un semplice episodio pilota: "Inutile dire che ho il cuore spezzato ... mi sarebbe piaciuto intraprendere un viaggio più lungo con #MiaSmoak. Grazie a tutti per il vostro amore e sostegno".

Voi avreste dato una chance a Green Arrow and the Canaries? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

