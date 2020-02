Green Lantern avrebbe dovuto fare la sua comparsa in Legends of Tomorrow

View this post on Instagram

So this is and old one but interesting one. Way back in season 1 of @cw_legendsoftomorrow , I was initially tasked to draw Alan Scott, only to find out about an hour later from DC that we can’t use him so they changed him to Hourman. So considering @vancityreynolds is from Vancouver with his good sense of humour and this is not an animated suit, I used him as the base for Alan Scott. One can dream right?! @dccomics @vancityreynolds #alanscott #greenlantern #greenlanternagain #notanimatedsuit #goldenage #conceptart #illustration #costumeillustration #costumedesign #yvr #vancouver