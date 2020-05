Grey's Anatomy, Kate Walsh celebra su Twitter i 15 anni dall'epica scena con Ellen Pompeo

Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband 💅🏼🤝 #GreysAnatomy #Addison #FBF @GreysABC @PatrickDempsey @EllenPompeo pic.twitter.com/aG1VpWPxrv

@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!! 😂😂😂 it worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene ...when your character showed up ...was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW