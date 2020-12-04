Hawkeye, tutti pazzi per Lucky the Pizza Dog dopo l'avvistamento sul set della serie

Lucky the Pizza Dog è un personaggio che nei fumetti ha fatto il suo debutto nel 2012. Appare per la prima volta quando Hawkeye/Clint Barton lo ha salvato. La targhetta del cane lo identificano come Arrow , ma Clint lo ha ribattezzato Lucky. Tuttavia, in un numero raccontato dal punto di vista del cucciolo, apprendiamo che il cane si fa chiamare Pizza Dog, perché, come tutti, ama la pizza. Twitter è spesso un luogo pieno di odio e persone arrabbiate, ma non quando si tratta di Pizza Dog. In calce alla notizia trovate i tweet più entusiasti e divertenti dedicati a Lucky the Pizza Dog. Intanto è giunta conferma che Hailee Steinfield sarà Kate Bishop e Florence Pugh è entrata nel cast della serie Hawkeye che arriverà su Disney+ nel 2021.

I saw "pizza dog" was trending. Now I've not only learned about a Marvel character I'd never heard of, I have a pretty good candidate for a first tattoo if I ever get one. pic.twitter.com/35uCg7Mabd — JCP (@christianparent) December 3, 2020

Is it very cool to see Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series? Yes. Extremely.



But I’m also VERY excited to the dog, Lucky. One of my favorite comics in years was the “Pizza Dog” issue from his point of view. I want to see this on TV! pic.twitter.com/ow8lNnEC9S — Ryan Arey (@ryanarey) December 3, 2020

I saw “Pizza Dog” trending so I clicked in it and quickly went from “What the hell is this,” to “KEEP LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG’S NAME OUT YA MOUTH IF YA AIN’T GOT NOTHIN’ NICE TO SAY!!” — Jason Farr (@JasonFarrJokes) December 3, 2020

omg Kate Bishop!!!!!! AND PIZZA DOG!!!!!! https://t.co/o3nO5rj7Ie — Kavin (@kavin_b) December 3, 2020

PIZZA DOG LUCKY HES HERE LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/9PTxymtzqa — pauline (@starknbarton) December 3, 2020

I could sob over this Kate Bishop and Hawkeye leaked footage, I've been waiting for her to make the screen for EIGHT YEARS she was my first hero obsession 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜💜💜



Also we're getting PIZZA DOG? IM GONNA LOOSE IT! #Hawkeye #KateBishop — Hunter⁷ || Wasteland, Baby! (@howls11) December 3, 2020

And with one photo, the Disney plus Hawkeye show suddenly went from "eh, whatever" to "OMG I NEED IT NOW." pic.twitter.com/tcXUNks8pH — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) December 3, 2020

PIZZA DOG. that is all. pic.twitter.com/T9LnWuPHdB — Jaya Sundaresh (@shutupjaya) December 3, 2020