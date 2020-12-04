Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Hawkeye, tutti pazzi per Lucky the Pizza Dog dopo l'avvistamento sul set della serie

Lucky the Pizza Dog, il cane di Clint Barton creato da Matt Fraction e David Aja, apparirà nella prossima serie di Disney+ Hawkeye. O almeno è ciò che è trapelato sul web con un video dietro le quinte pubblicato da un fan mentre Kate Bishop stava girando alcune scene in una stazione della metropolitana, e i social sono letteralmente impazziti.

I fan dei fumetti di Occhio di Falco hanno espresso il loro entusiasmo su Twitter e non riescono a credere che ciò stia davvero accadendo.

Lucky the Pizza Dog è un personaggio che nei fumetti ha fatto il suo debutto nel 2012. Appare per la prima volta quando Hawkeye/Clint Barton lo ha salvato. La targhetta del cane lo identificano come Arrow, ma Clint lo ha ribattezzato Lucky. Tuttavia, in un numero raccontato dal punto di vista del cucciolo, apprendiamo che il cane si fa chiamare Pizza Dog, perché, come tutti, ama la pizza.

Twitter è spesso un luogo pieno di odio e persone arrabbiate, ma non quando si tratta di Pizza Dog. In calce alla notizia trovate i tweet più entusiasti e divertenti dedicati a Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Intanto è giunta conferma che Hailee Steinfield sarà Kate Bishop e Florence Pugh è entrata nel cast della serie Hawkeye che arriverà su Disney+ nel 2021.

