Hawkeye, pubblicato il testo di un brano di Rogers: The Musical!
Recentemente i compositori di Rogers The Musical hanno raccontato di come sono stati contattati per realizzarlo. Per chi non lo sapesse si tratta di un Musical Broadway sulla vita di Steve Rogers che sarà in Hawkeye. E' da poco arrivato il testo di una delle sue canzoni, "I Can Do This All Day".
Lo spettacolo in questione si concentrerà sulla "Battaglia di New York" a cui abbiamo assistito nel primo film degli Avengers. Jonathan Igla ha spiegato che il lavoro insieme ai compositori March Shaiman e Scott Wittman è stato molto stimolante, in quanto si è partiti da un'idea piccola, con una storia che poi si è ampliata sempre più. I fan, non contenti dell'assaggio ricevuto, ora chiedono altro. La risposta della Marvel è piuttosto limitata: concedere il testo della canzone "I Can Do This All Day". Ecco, di seguito, le parole originali del brano:
Chorus: Help us win! Save us all from the state we're in
Captain America: Things look dark but I know this can't be the end.
Chorus: There's a future I know that With the strength you bring us we'll rise again
Avengers unite cause we've all got to hear you say
Captain America: I could do this all day!
Chorus: Save the City
Save us all from the sate we're in
The Hulk is incredible
Smashing things up
While Iron Man takes to the sky
Captain America's strong
And that Thor is a god
And Lord knows they're easy on the eyes!
Black Widow's a knockout who can knock you out!
And when Ant-Man flies you won't hear a sound!
Captain America: Get the Tesseract. The battles just begun
Black Widow: We'll conquer the Chitari
Iron Man: Then get schwarma when we're done!
Hawkeye: Just how are we to fight them
Captain America: We'll fight them as a team, Natasha that's your queqe
Then Hawkeye hit the bullseye there's no better shot that you!
Tony you've got nukes to catch
Be careful not to crash.
And Hulk you know the magic word is
Chorus: Hulk you know the magic word is- Hulk you know the magic word is!
Hulk: Smash! Smash! Smash!
Chorus: City's trashed when you take your bow.
We'll blame you then, but you're good for now!
Avengers unite! Cause we've got to hear you say
Captain America: I can do this all day!
Cosa ne pensate? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti! Intanto vi lasciamo con una featurette di Hawkeye!
Hawkeye
- Genere: Azione
- Interpreti: Jeremy Renner
