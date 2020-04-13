Henry Cavill sempre più nerd: dopo The Witcher dipinge modellini di Warhammer

Mentre attendiamo notizie riguardo un possibile posticipo della seconda stagione di The Witcher, Henry Cavill trascorre il suo tempo in quarantena in una maniera decisamente interessante... almeno per chi è un nerd come lui.

L'attore non ha mai fatto segreto delle sue passioni geek, che spaziano soprattutto nell'ambito videoludico. Del resto, il ruolo di Geralt lo ha fortemente voluto, in quanto grande fan della saga di The Witcher. Stavolta però ha deciso di rispolverare un altro suo interesse: quello per i modellini di Warhammer, e nell'immagine pubblicata su Instagram lo vediamo intento a dipingere un piccolo elmo appartenente ad un Adeptus Custodes.

"Considerando che stiamo attraversando il periodo di Pasqua, e l'isolamento, ho pensato che potesse essere una bella cosa trovare l'aspetto positivo nelle nuvole nere presenti in questi tempi oscuri. Quindi ho deciso di rispolverare alcune delle mie vecchie abilità e trovarne di nuove!", afferma Cavill, che definisce quella per il modellismo una passione che lo ha accompagnato per tutta la vita.

"Se non riuscivate ad accettare che fossi un nerd, ora non potete più negarlo. Per di più, nello sfondo della foto, potrebbero esserci delle prove su delle nuove abilità sulle quali sto lavorando", dice poi in riferimento alla pagina di testo sfocata che si intravede sullo schermo del suo computer. Che si stia dando alla scrittura? Che stia diventando sceneggiatore? Che stia scrivendo un film? No, probabilmente sta semplicemente buttando giù un po' di idee su come gestire la sua prossima partita a Dungeons & Dragons... e noi non possiamo che amarlo per questo.

Chissà cosa ne penserà Cavill dei fedeli cosplay a tema The Witcher.