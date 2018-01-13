I 10 episodi di Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams sono disponibili su Amazon Prime Video!

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams , con conè ora disponibile in esclusiva su Amazon Prime Video in Italia, sia nella versione doppiata sia in versione originale con i sottotitoli in italiano."

"Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams è una serie spirata ai diversi racconti di Philip K. Dick; ognuno dei dieci episodi indipendenti è ambientato in un mondo diverso. Nonostante ci siano dei mondi a dividere le storie, il tema che le lega è l’intensa e appassionata esplorazione dell’importanza e del significato dell’umanità. Dai 5 a 5.000 anni nel futuro, ogni avvincente racconto illustrerà la visione profetica di Philip K. Dick e allo stesso tempo celebrerà il fascino duraturo della premiata opera fantascientifica. In Italia il libro Electric Dreams è pubblicato da Fanucci Editore.

Ogni episodio è stato adattato da rinomati autori e registi americani e britannici, tra cui Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Michael Dinner (Justified, Sneaky Pete), Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), David Farr (The Night Manager), Dee Rees (Bessie) e Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams vanta un cast stellare tra cui Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Greg Kinnear (Heaven is For Real), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Janelle Monae (Moonlight), Mireille Enos (The Catch), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Terrence Howard (Empire), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Holliday Grainger (The Finest Hours), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Jack Reynor (Macbeth), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Geraldine Chaplin (A Monster Calls), Juno Temple (Vinyl) and David Lyons (Revolution), e molti altri.

Produttori esecutivi di Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams sono Ronald D. Moore e Maril Davis di Tall Ship Productions (Outlander) e Michael Dinner di Rooney McP Productions (Justified, Sneaky Pete), al loro fianco anche Bryan Cranston e James Degus di Moonshot Entertainment (Sneaky Pete), Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan e Christopher Tricarico di Electric Shepherd Productions (The Man in the High Castle), David Kanter e Matt DeRoss di Anonymous Content Entertainment (13 Reasons Why), Lila Rawlings e Marigo Kehoe di Left Bank Pictures (The Crown), Don Kurt (Justified) e Kate DiMento (Justified), in collaborazione con Sony Pictures Television."