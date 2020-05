James Gunn, il regista di Guardiani della Galassia svela il suo genere di film preferito

Day 11. Least favorite movie genre would have to be “erotic thriller.” But I like this film a lot. #30DayMovieChallenge #30DayFilmChallenge What’s YOUR favorite film from your least favorite genre? pic.twitter.com/UKECJbpPxK

My favorite genre is the Western; I don’t hate any Western, but I was so excited to see this movie as a kid in 1981 and boy was I disappointed coming out of the theater. #30DayMovieChallenge #30DayFilmChallenge pic.twitter.com/7p8vFiQepJ