Jessica Nigri omaggia Star Wars: The Mandalorian in un avvenente cosplayer. Foto

Mentre Jon Favreau e il suo team di scrittori, registi e tecnici si preparano all'inizio della produzione dell'attesissima seconda stagione di Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in rete si sprecano gli omaggi alla prima serie live-action dell'Universo di Star Wars, soprattutto nell'attivissimo mondo dei cosplayer.

In questo macro-universo da molti seguito e da altri ignorato, grande risalto lo hanno in particolare alcune artiste femminili molto amate dagli appassionati, di cui una delle più importanti e di grandissimo successo è la splendida Jessica Nigri. Basta farsi un rapido giro sui profili social della cosplayer per vedere molte delle sue foto in costumi succinti e molto sexy ispirati a tanti personaggi della cultura pop americana o giapponese, di cui uno degli ultimi è proprio il Mandaloriano della serie Disney+.



Si tratta obiettivamente meno di cosplaying e più della massa in mostra di forme esuberanti e avvenenti, che fanno crescere fisiologicamente i numeri dei social della modella e su cui non dovrebbe esserci nulla da ridire. Per The Mandalorian è uguale: in un paio di foto indossa prima completamente l'armatura (ricreata molto bene e al dettaglio) del protagonista, imbracciando l'iconico fucile e anche Baby Yoda, e poi nelle ultime immagini caricate appare invece in un Armatura Bikini estremamente succinta, diciamo anche in biancheria intima da mandaloriana.



Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Vi ricordiamo intanto che la seconda stagione di The Mandalorian tornerà su Disney+ nell'autunno del 2020.