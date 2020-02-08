Jessica Nigri omaggia Star Wars: The Mandalorian in un avvenente cosplayer. Foto
Mentre Jon Favreau e il suo team di scrittori, registi e tecnici si preparano all'inizio della produzione dell'attesissima seconda stagione di Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in rete si sprecano gli omaggi alla prima serie live-action dell'Universo di Star Wars, soprattutto nell'attivissimo mondo dei cosplayer.
In questo macro-universo da molti seguito e da altri ignorato, grande risalto lo hanno in particolare alcune artiste femminili molto amate dagli appassionati, di cui una delle più importanti e di grandissimo successo è la splendida Jessica Nigri. Basta farsi un rapido giro sui profili social della cosplayer per vedere molte delle sue foto in costumi succinti e molto sexy ispirati a tanti personaggi della cultura pop americana o giapponese, di cui uno degli ultimi è proprio il Mandaloriano della serie Disney+.
Si tratta obiettivamente meno di cosplaying e più della massa in mostra di forme esuberanti e avvenenti, che fanno crescere fisiologicamente i numeri dei social della modella e su cui non dovrebbe esserci nulla da ridire. Per The Mandalorian è uguale: in un paio di foto indossa prima completamente l'armatura (ricreata molto bene e al dettaglio) del protagonista, imbracciando l'iconico fucile e anche Baby Yoda, e poi nelle ultime immagini caricate appare invece in un Armatura Bikini estremamente succinta, diciamo anche in biancheria intima da mandaloriana.
Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate. Vi ricordiamo intanto che la seconda stagione di The Mandalorian tornerà su Disney+ nell'autunno del 2020.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🏜This is the way...🏜 I am so excited to share with you all my #Mandaloriancosplay! Photo @martinwongphoto I am currently putting together a massive time-lapse creation video for u guys to see the full process, in the mean time here's mini rundown! cont. cont... Armor, bodysuit, accesscories, all modifications made by me! Helmet : Jango Fett Helmet that I modded HEAVILY. Heavily modded @kamuicosplay breastplate pattern 3Dprinted Riffle+Blaster Finished+painted by me from @habiteer_workshop The Child Jacket, body hands + paintjob by me! 3Dprint head: @habiteer_workshop Foam: @sksprops Huge shoutout to @fakenerdboy @EccentricErick @martinwongphoto and my brother for being handling/filming helping crew on location during the shoot! My goal this year is to do at least ONE BIG BUILD A MONTH+ insane location shoot for something! 2019 I worked on a FUCK ton of stuff behind the scenes in preparation while I was taking a break from cons so that I would be prepared for 2020! I AM READY. LETS HECKIN DO THIS. (Also peep my new logo) @jonfavreau @themandalorian
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I imagine that somewhere in season 2 Mando will take off his helmet again and show the Child, OR OR!!! The child will just know it’s him and mando will be all like “shit my baby is great” - this is way now I am so excited to share with you all my #Mandaloriancosplay! Photo @martinwongphoto I am currently putting together a massive time-lapse creation video for u guys to see the full process, in the mean time here's mini rundown! cont. cont... Armor, bodysuit, accesscories, all modifications made by me! Helmet : Jango Fett Helmet that I modded HEAVILY. Heavily modded @kamuicosplay breastplate pattern 3Dprinted Riffle+Blaster Finished+painted by me from @habiteer_workshop The Child Jacket, body hands + paintjob by me! 3Dprint head: @habiteer_workshop Foam: @sksprops Huge shoutout to @fakenerdboy @EccentricErick @martinwongphoto and my brother for being handling/filming helping crew on location during the shoot! My goal this year is to do at least ONE BIG BUILD A MONTH+ insane location shoot for something! 2019 I worked on a FUCK ton of stuff behind the scenes in preparation while I was taking a break from cons so that I would be prepared for 2020! I AM READY. LETS HECKIN DO THIS. (Also peep my new logo) @jonfavreau @themandalorian
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
❤️😤THIS IS NOT THE WAY😤❤️ ✨✨Which do you like better!✨✨ I made a full bikini set to match the full Mando cosplay and BITCH I'M PROUD hahahah! We woke up at 4:30am to catch this sunrise the morning after the full Mandalorian shoot out on the Salt Flats in Death Valley! There were only 3 other people out there around this time of day! We walked about a mile onto the flats to get away from the edges and stood amongst 200square miles of natural salt! Once the sun peaked over those mountains, BOOM IT WAS SO WARM! It was so quiet, so calm and so worth doing again!! I really hope you guys like these photos coming! I have really been trying hard to bring you really unique on location shoots and HECK I HOPE YOU LOVE THEM AS MUCH AS I DO!! Photo edit : @beethyphotography Bikini and belt and accessories made by me! Riffle+blaster : 3d printed by @habiteer_workshop painted and finish by me! Helmet: JANGO helmet base with heavy mods and painting by me!
