Jodie Turner-Smith sarà Anna Bolena in una serie TV: è polemica sul web

"Anna Bolena era bianca. Un'attrice bianca non sarebbe stata scelta oer interpretare una rinomata figura storica di colore, sarebbe classificato come whitewashing. Lo stesso principio dovrebbe essere applicato nel caso opposto, secondo me" scrive un altro utente, chiamando in causa la pratica di ingaggiare attori bianchi per interpretare dei personaggi di colore .

Anne Boleyn was a white woman. Why would she be played by a Black actress?



That's not historically accurate. — Stephie Albig 🇨🇵 #endthelockdown (@stephiebellabb) October 30, 2020

Anne Boleyn was white. A white person would not be picked to play a well known historical black person, it would be classed as white washing. The same applies the other way around in my opinion 🤷‍♀️ — 💙 Cathy 💙 (@SaltyDuchess) October 30, 2020

Anne Boleyn - 2nd wife of Henry V111 - both were white. If a white woman was cast to play Rosa Parks there would quite rightly be outrage. Similarly with this casting - it’s not acceptable. This constant taunting & twisting of white culture must be challenged — JeannieJuno (@jeanniejuno) October 30, 2020

I adore Tudor history we have a wealth of knowledge about the court of King Henry VIII & his marriages. We know as fact that Anne Boleyn (& all of his wives) were white women. So this drama will not be dealing with actual history. No need for me to watch. — Sharon Dunne (@sdunne45) October 30, 2020

Well, Hollywood uses white actors to play Egyptian and North African characters all the time... turnabout is fair play I guess..... — bene briggs (@beneragazza) October 30, 2020