Joe Goldberg o Norman Bates? Il web si divide su chi sia il serial killer più spietato

okay but who’s worse and why? pic.twitter.com/2ZiPNzEw96 — tom the fox sin (@kvng_tomtom) 29 dicembre 2019

SPOILER ALERT (if you haven’t watched Bates Motel)



Norman killed his mother then turned her into his taxidermy project, preserved her body and kept her in the basement freezer with a tiara on her head. There’s no competition. https://t.co/6RqjtOhzjC — ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) 30 dicembre 2019

Joe. At least Norman came to terms with who he was but Joe will murder your entire friend group and make himself into the victim. Wtf https://t.co/E4A7Utrx0V — Zongeh. (@armthony) 30 dicembre 2019

Bates Motel stans @ ppl who say that creep from you is in any way shape or form a better psychopath than norman fucking bates pic.twitter.com/7zENzLvIu9 — shira / tms & bates (@alexIevys) 30 dicembre 2019

norman walked so joe could run https://t.co/lbPtnS6GLu — 🦋 (@SYDNIH_) 30 dicembre 2019

If you put Norman from Bates Motel and Joe from You in one room. Who’s coming out alive? Norman gonna drag joe dead ass out the room without even knowing he killed joe.



pic.twitter.com/fwWphSbVRb — lisa (@lisa_YOhi) 30 dicembre 2019