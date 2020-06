Killing Eve: gli sceneggiatori della serie sono tutti bianchi, e il web insorge

Killing Eve writers be like:

*One woman of color in the main cast*

*sidelines her and gives all white characters the main plots*

*casts one Black character per season*

*zero poc in the writer’s room*

“but we’re very gay tho!” — kae (@SandraHive) June 12, 2020

du know how many writers i know in this room? the next cool generation + they don’t seem to give one fuck 😓 (i retweet not to stir - i know the exec v.well - im just tired of people pretending they care to ur face) https://t.co/6pkVxSapd0 — Dela-who...? (@Rachel_Delahay) June 13, 2020