Legends of Tomorrow: Brandon Routh dice addio allo show
Questa stagione televisiva dell'Arrowverse sta portando a diversi saluti, su cui spicca senza dubbio quello di Stephen Amell, giunto al capitolo finale di Arrow e che ha da pocoterminato le riprese di Crisi sulle Terre Infinite. Un altro attore giunto al momento dell'addio è Brandon Routh, che lascerà Legends of Tomorrow dopo cinque stagioni.
Dopo i saluti di Dominic Purcell, che ha celebrato gli anni di lavoro insieme a Routh, è stato quest'ultimo in prima linea a pubblicare un post, condito da diverse foto, in cui ci avvisa di aver svolto l'ultimo giorno di riprese sul set e dà il suo addio commosso allo show.
"Il mio ultimo giorno di riprese con la mia #LegendsFamily", ha scritto Routh su Instagram nel post che trovate in calce all'articolo. "Vi amo tutti e apprezzo le 5 stagioni passate insieme. Non è stato sempre facile, ma penso che è ciò che rende più difficile lasciare: superare i dolori delle prime stagioni ci ha legati e reso le ultime tre stagioni uno sballo!
Non sono mai stato impegnato così a lungo in un lavoro, così questa è una cosa nuova per me. Mi mancherete tutti". Routh afferma che gli mancherà interpretare Ray Palmer e chiude il messaggio dando la sua benedizione "per un gran finale di stagione".
In attesa di scoprire il destino di Routh in Legends of Tomorrow, vi ricordiamo che l'attore avrà un ruolo importante nell'evento Crisi sulle Terre Infinite, dove ritornerà nei panni di Superman.
La quinta stagione di Legends of Tomorrow a gennaio 2020 e il primo episodio farà parte del mega crossover dell'Arrowverse.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
My final day of filming with my #LegendsFamily. I love you all & appreciate the 5 seasons we’ve spent together. It hasn’t always been easy, but I think that’s what makes it harder to leave—getting through the growing pains of the first few seasons has bonded us. 👊🏻 And made the last three seasons a blast! I’ve never been at a job this long, so this is new for me. 😢 I think I will miss you all and the fun we’ve had making this silly show on the #Waverider—as much as I’ll miss bringing #RayPalmer to life. Love & blessings on a great finish to the season. 🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️
Altri contenuti per Legends of Tomorrow - Stagione 5
- Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell saluta sui social la co-star Brandon Routh
- Legends of Tomorrow: il titolo di un episodio rimanda a Batman v Superman
- Legends of Tomorrow, Brandon Routh anticipa "qualcosa di divertente" in arrivo
- Legends of Tomorrow: Terry Chen si unisce alla quinta stagione, sarà Genghis Khan
- Legends of Tomorrow: due personaggi non saranno più nel cast principale
Legends of Tomorrow - Stagione 5
Contenuti più Letti
- Stranger Things, dopo Joe Keery anche Finn Wolfhard cambia look
- 1 commentiDaybreak: prime impressioni sulla nuova serie Netflix
- The CW ha messo in cantiere una serie prequel di The 100
- 1 commentiThe Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan ammette che il suo personaggio era monodimensionale
- 3 commentiBoJack Horseman 6: Recensione dei primi 8 episodi della stagione finale
- 1 commentiFriends: un attore non ha preso molto bene la sua uscita di scena
- The Flash, per Grant Gustin Rosso è il villain "più spaventoso" della serie
- Crisi sulle Terre Infinite: Tom Welling è Superman in un'incredibile fan art
- The Umbrella Academy: annunciata a breve l'uscita della seconda stagione
- Quando Ackles e Padalecki si resero conto del successo di Supernatural