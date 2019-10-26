Legends of Tomorrow: Brandon Routh dice addio allo show

Questa stagione televisiva dell'Arrowverse sta portando a diversi saluti, su cui spicca senza dubbio quello di Stephen Amell, giunto al capitolo finale di Arrow e che ha da pocoterminato le riprese di Crisi sulle Terre Infinite. Un altro attore giunto al momento dell'addio è Brandon Routh, che lascerà Legends of Tomorrow dopo cinque stagioni.

Dopo i saluti di Dominic Purcell, che ha celebrato gli anni di lavoro insieme a Routh, è stato quest'ultimo in prima linea a pubblicare un post, condito da diverse foto, in cui ci avvisa di aver svolto l'ultimo giorno di riprese sul set e dà il suo addio commosso allo show.

"Il mio ultimo giorno di riprese con la mia #LegendsFamily", ha scritto Routh su Instagram nel post che trovate in calce all'articolo. "Vi amo tutti e apprezzo le 5 stagioni passate insieme. Non è stato sempre facile, ma penso che è ciò che rende più difficile lasciare: superare i dolori delle prime stagioni ci ha legati e reso le ultime tre stagioni uno sballo!

Non sono mai stato impegnato così a lungo in un lavoro, così questa è una cosa nuova per me. Mi mancherete tutti". Routh afferma che gli mancherà interpretare Ray Palmer e chiude il messaggio dando la sua benedizione "per un gran finale di stagione".



In attesa di scoprire il destino di Routh in Legends of Tomorrow, vi ricordiamo che l'attore avrà un ruolo importante nell'evento Crisi sulle Terre Infinite, dove ritornerà nei panni di Superman.

La quinta stagione di Legends of Tomorrow a gennaio 2020 e il primo episodio farà parte del mega crossover dell'Arrowverse.