Loki 2, le prime recensioni: cosa dice la stampa della serie Marvel?

#Loki Season 2 is fantastic! Higher stakes, higher reward. Each episode is better than the last, with jaw-dropping twists & turns. You gotta see it to believe it! Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson are still the perfect team, and Ke Huy Quan steals the show! That Marvel magic is back! pic.twitter.com/Xg4cHY0H1v — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) October 3, 2023

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #Loki season 2, and it's a masterclass in imaginative storytelling.



A riveting new chapter in the Multiverse Saga that’s mind-bending, monumental, and utterly marvellous, the Multiverse Saga's saviour is here.#MissMinutes and #OB RULE. pic.twitter.com/8VoasNR5Mo — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) October 3, 2023

I saw the first four episodes of #LokiSeason2



Doesn't live up to S1. The story was less interesting and had less direction in the opening episodes.



The acting is superb and the character dynamics are great. But I’ve come out less excited about Kang and Avengers 5 than before. — Sam Hargrave - TheDirect.com (@ScorpioloYT) October 3, 2023