Loki, le prime reazioni elogiano il debutto di Tom Hiddleston su Disney+: ecco i commenti

#Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet.



Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.



Early exposition comes with awesome details for MCU fans. I really like the start. Lots of potential here! pic.twitter.com/wY6HiYzGHC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are great together. Hiddleston adds a lot of emotional depth to #Loki and his moments with Owen Wilson are fantastic. Wilson brings A game with him making him a welcomed addition to the MCU and I’m looking forward to seeing where this goes. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) June 6, 2021