Lucifer: Tom Ellis chiede donazioni a Planned Parenthood invece di regali di nozze

Thank you to all the people that have been asking about wedding gifts or charitable donations for my upcoming nuptials with @MoppyOpps that is so kind. If you would like to make a donation to @PPFA #plannedparenthood we would be very grateful 🙏🏼😊

We’ve had some people asking where they can donate or send gifts in honor of @tomellis17 and my upcoming wedding. We want to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness and ask that, if you feel like it, you donate to Planned Parenthood @PPFA - thank you! #StoptheBans