Marc Bernardin si unisce ufficialmente a Star Trek: Picard 2 come supervising producer

Il co-conduttore di Fatman Beyond di Kevin Smith e sceneggiatore Marc Bernardin ha annunciato attraverso una serie di foto via Instagram si essersi ufficialmente unito al team creativo della seconda stagione di Star Trek: Picard della CBS, di cui va ancora in onda la prima stagione, in Italia su Amazon Prime Video.

Il suo ruolo sarà quello di supervising producer. Alle spalle Bernardin ha l'esperienza come sceneggiatore nella serie Alphas di SyFy ed è attualmente impegnato con Castle Rock di Hulu, Treadstone di USA Network e Carnival Row di Amazon Prime Video. Curiosamente, proprio agli inizi della sua carriera il presentatore e scrittore ha lavorato come stagista alla produzione di Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.



Per annunciarlo ha condiviso la foto della targa con il suo nome e il ruolo ricoperto nella produzione, scrivendo: "Quella targhetta lo rende reale". Ha poi aggiunto in un altra immagine: "Quando ero all'ultimo anno di college, il mio professore di cinema mi ha indicato un concorso per giovani sceneggiatori, suggerendomi di partecipare. Il solo requisito era quello di dover scrivere un episodio di uno show televisivo al tempo ancora in onda. Non guardavo molta tv ed ero un secchione, ma c'era una serie che amavo moltissimo. Era Star Trek: The Next Generation ed è stata la prima volta in cui ho messo parole mie in bocca a dei personaggi già esistenti. La prima cosa che somigliava a una sceneggiatura".



Vi ricordiamo inoltre che il nono episodio di Star Trek: Picard andrà in onda sulla CBS il prossimo 18 marzo, per sbarcare poi su Amazon Prime il 19. Per ulteriori approfondimenti, vi rimandiamo alla recensione dell'ottavo episodio di Star Trek: PIcard.