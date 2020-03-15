Marc Bernardin si unisce ufficialmente a Star Trek: Picard 2 come supervising producer
Il co-conduttore di Fatman Beyond di Kevin Smith e sceneggiatore Marc Bernardin ha annunciato attraverso una serie di foto via Instagram si essersi ufficialmente unito al team creativo della seconda stagione di Star Trek: Picard della CBS, di cui va ancora in onda la prima stagione, in Italia su Amazon Prime Video.
Il suo ruolo sarà quello di supervising producer. Alle spalle Bernardin ha l'esperienza come sceneggiatore nella serie Alphas di SyFy ed è attualmente impegnato con Castle Rock di Hulu, Treadstone di USA Network e Carnival Row di Amazon Prime Video. Curiosamente, proprio agli inizi della sua carriera il presentatore e scrittore ha lavorato come stagista alla produzione di Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
Per annunciarlo ha condiviso la foto della targa con il suo nome e il ruolo ricoperto nella produzione, scrivendo: "Quella targhetta lo rende reale". Ha poi aggiunto in un altra immagine: "Quando ero all'ultimo anno di college, il mio professore di cinema mi ha indicato un concorso per giovani sceneggiatori, suggerendomi di partecipare. Il solo requisito era quello di dover scrivere un episodio di uno show televisivo al tempo ancora in onda. Non guardavo molta tv ed ero un secchione, ma c'era una serie che amavo moltissimo. Era Star Trek: The Next Generation ed è stata la prima volta in cui ho messo parole mie in bocca a dei personaggi già esistenti. La prima cosa che somigliava a una sceneggiatura".
Vi ricordiamo inoltre che il nono episodio di Star Trek: Picard andrà in onda sulla CBS il prossimo 18 marzo, per sbarcare poi su Amazon Prime il 19. Per ulteriori approfondimenti, vi rimandiamo alla recensione dell'ottavo episodio di Star Trek: PIcard.
When I was in my junior year of college, a film professor pointed me to a screenwriting contest for undergrads and suggested that I enter. The lone requirement was, you had to write a spec episode of a currently airing TV show. At the time, I didn’t watch a ton of TV — I was a nerd and, back in the early 90s, there weren’t a lot of options. But there was one show I loved, and knew inside and out, so I wrote an episode of that one. It was Star Trek: The Next Generation. And it was the very first time I wrote words that were coming out of existing characters’ mouths. The first thing that looked anything like a screenplay. Because I loved that show, even its daffier episodes. And it had some daffy AF episodes. But I loved the Enterprise, I loved the aliens, I loved the characters, and I loved Captain Jean-Luc Picard. It’s a particular fantasy — one I would later revisit with Ben Sisko and William Adama — to want to be led by a competent person. (Also, a particularly relevant fantasy.) By someone who would endeavor to do the right thing. Who has flaws, but because of them can bring the best version of him or herself to bear. Who will go down with the ship — but not before fighting for it to the last. So I wrote a TNG episode and won the contest. (That’s a whole different story.) It took a long time for me to fulfill the promise of that very early career victory, but here we are. Today was my first day as a supervising producer on Star Trek: Picard. All good things come to those who wait.
