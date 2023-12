Marvel, le reazioni dei fan all'episodio 1602 di What If

ALL BUCKY'S SCENES FROM THE 1602 WHAT IF EPISODE



WE GOT BUCKY AND SCOTT BEING REALLY GOOD FRIENDS AND HE CALLING HIM “BUCK”, STEVE, BUCKY AND SCOTT AS ROBIN HOOD, PEACE BETWEEN BUCKY AND TONY, STEVEBUCKY CRUMBS, BUCKY PLAYING A TRUMPET, BUCKY BEING CHAOTIC AND SO MANY QUESTIONS pic.twitter.com/xyQLMqGacP