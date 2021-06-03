Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith: 'La parola d'ordine è fanservice'

Quest'estate su Netflix è in arrivo Masters of the Universe: Revelation, atteso sequel diretto della serie animata anni '80 ispirata alla celebre linea di giocattoli della Mattel, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Intervistato da Io9 in qualità di creatore dello show, Kevin Smith ha parlato delle differenze con She-Ra e Le Principesse del Potere, anticipando di aver tenuto in grande considerazione i fan di lunga data del franchise.

"Il nostro manifesto doveva essere il fanservice. Non avevamo il tipo di libertà creativa, chiamiamola così, di reinventare il franchise nel modo in cui ha fatto She-Ra in maniera brillante", ha dichiarato Smith. "La serie animata di She-Ra ha sorpreso molte più persone di quanto avrebbe fatto se avesse mantenuto una certa fedeltà all'originale. Ma She-Rea, anche nella sua epoca, non era conosciuta quanto He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, perciò lì c'era più spazio per la creatività".

Ambientata decenni dopo gli eventi della serie originale, lo ricordiamo, Masters of the Universe: Revelation vedrà nel cast vocale tra gli altri Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Conroy, Tony Todd, Henry Rollins, Lena Headey, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long e Jason Mewes, per un'uscita prevista su Netflix il prossimo 23 luglio.

Intanto, Smith ha anche parlato delle influenze di Star Wars e la Marvel su Masters of the Universe: Revelation.