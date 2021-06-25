Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svela una novità sulla serie
Meno di un mese separa Masters of the Universe: Revelation dal debutto su Netflix. La celebre saga sta per tornare con un sequel animato supervisionato da Kevin Smith. Il regista è ansioso che i fan diano un'occhiata al suo progetto e Smith nelle ultime ore ha pubblicato un aggiornamento tramite il suo account su Twitter.
Kevin Smith aveva già aggiornato i fan su Masters of the Universe: Revelation qualche giorno fa. In questo caso tutto è nato dalla foto di un giocattolo di Masters of the Universe: Revelation pubblicata da un fan e Smith non ha potuto fare a meno di anticipare un dettaglio che riguarda Cringer.
Ricondividendo il post del fan, Smith ha scritto:"Aspettate di sentire il grande monologo di Cringer nell'episodio 2 di Revelation! La performance di Stephen Root ti strapperà il cuore e poi la colonna sonora lo riparerà musicalmente al suo posto! Un mese da oggi, il Power ritorna! 23 luglio, solo su Netflix" ha scritto Smith.
Come si può vedere dall'immagine, il giocattolo in questione è un Battle Cat, quindi è ovvio (per i fan) il motivo per cui Smith si riferisce a Cringer. Nella serie animata originale Cringer e Battle Cat sono la stessa cosa.
Cringer è sorpreso di sapere che il suo alter ego è un guerriero così feroce, dato il suo comportamento vigliacco nel quotidiano. Quindi Kevin Smith richiede allo spettatore molta attenzione all'episodio 2 di Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
Di recente Kevin Smith ha spiegato il significato della parola Revelation all'interno del titolo.
Wait until you hear Cringer’s big monologue in Episode 2 of @MastersOfficial Revelation! Stephen Root’s performance will rip your heart out and then @bearmccreary’s score will musically mend it back in place!— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 24, 2021
One month from today, the Power returns! July 23rd - only on @netflix! https://t.co/oUfIteng0C
