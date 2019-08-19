Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith svilupperà la serie animata per Netflix

Oltre all'annunciato e già attesissimo adattamento cinematografico di Masters of the Universe con protagonista Noah Centineo, che vestirà nel film i panni di He-Man, è con grande sorpresa che Netflix ha annunciato in queste ultime ore l'arrivo di un serie animata sequel di quella originale e sviluppata da Kevin Smith.

L'annuncio è stato fatto dallo stesso Smith al Power-Con di Anaheim e la serie in questione si chiama Masters of the Universe: Relevation. Come spiegato, il progetto vede Smith come produttore esecutivo e showrunner, mentre la storia si prefigge l'obiettivo di continuare le trame irrisolte della serie animata originale, riportando in scena i personaggi principali quali He-Man o Skeletor.

Netflix ha anche condiviso via Twitter un primo teaser poster della serie, confermando quanto dichiarato da Smith, e cioè che Masters of the Universe: Relevation porterà in scena anche l'atteso scontro tra He-Man e Skeletor, mai avvenuto nella serie degli anni '80. A produrre troveremo anche la Mattel Television, mentre tra gli sceneggiatori figureranno Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) e Marc Bernardin (Alphas).

A sviluppare l'animazione ci penserà infine la Powerhouse Animation, che ha già collaborato con Netflix per Castlevania. Non ci resta che attendere nuove informazioni e qualche materiale ufficiale.

