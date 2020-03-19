I Medical Drama donano materiale sanitario agli ospedali alle prese con il Coronavirus
Secondo quanto riportato da The Wrap, le produzioni di medical drama come The Good Doctor, The Resident e Station 19 (lo spin-off di Grey's Anatomy) hanno deciso di donare il proprio materiale sanitario, tra cui le sempre più essenziali mascherine, ai veri dottori e infermieri che stanno combattendo l'emergenza Coronavirus.
"All'intero team di The Resident, grazie per questa donazione estremamente generosa di materiale protettivo dal vostro set, inclusi abiti, guanti, mascherine, e tutto ciò di cui il personale sanitario ha bisogno per fornire assistenza alla nostra comunità durante il Covid-19" ha scritto su Instagram la dottoressa Karen Law, reumatologa presso il Grady Memorial Hospital. "Ieri ho detto seriamente ai residenti che era improbabile che sarebbe arrivata magicamente una fornitura di mascherine. Eppure, è arriva una spedizione magica di mascherine per via di questo gesto davvero generoso. Questo tipo si supporto alla comunità significa molto per chi sta facendo molti sacrifici per lavorare in prima linea e prendersi cura della nostra comunità. Grazie a The Resident e Fox per l'aiuto. Oggi abbiamo bisogno di questo genere di buone notizie."
Un portavoce dei The Good Doctor, la serie ABC con Freddie Highmore, ha rivelato che lo show ha in programma di donare le proprie mascherine e il proprio materiale sanitario agli ospedali di Vancouver, in Canada.
Inoltre, la produzione dello spin-off di Grey's Anatomy (sempre targata ABC) ha già donato alcune delle sue mascherine N95 al Corpo dei Vigili del Fuoco della città di Ontario dopo che ha saputo che il dipartimento era rimasto senza e aveva iniziato a riciclare quelle già utilizzate.
The Resident è solo uno dei tanti show che hanno dovuto interrompere le riprese a causa della pandemia: qui trovate una lista di tutte le serie bloccate dal Coronavirus, da The Witcher a The Falcon and The Winter Soldier e Stranger Things 4, la cui pausa è stata commentata di recente dal produttore Shawn Levy.
