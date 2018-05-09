Meno di una settimana agli upfronts. La situazione delle serie tv rinnovate e cancellate

Siamo ormai vicini agli upfront per la prossima stagione, e le reti sono chiamate a dare le prime indicazioni sulle serie tv che intendono rinnovare e cancellare. Tra una settimana sarà la volta di ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC e The CW, ma mai come quest'anno sono molti gli show ancora incerti.

Non ci sono molte novità clamorose dal punto di vista delle serie cancellate. La sorpresa è rappresentata da The Mayor di ABC, mentre erano nell'aria le cancellazioni di 9JKL, Living Biblically e Valor.

Restano nell'incertezza Agents of SHIELD, Gotham ed Elementary, serie tv che hanno attirato molti fan ed il cui destino sembra essere incerto.

ABC

Ma andiamo per ordine.

Per ABC, le serie che si apprestano a terminare sono The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandalì, Somewhere Between e Ten Days In the Valley, mentre sono state rinnovate The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, The Good Doctor e Roseanne. Molte invece quelle sul filo del rasoio ed ancora incerte: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., American Housewife, black-ish, Designated Survivor, Fresh Off the Boat, How to Get Away With Murder, Quantico, Speechless, Alex, Inc., The Crossing, Deception, For the People, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, Inhumans, Station 19 e Splitting Up Together.

CBS

CBS ha già annunciato la cancellazione di Living Biblically, Me, Myself & I, 9JKL e Wisdom of the Crown. Rinnovate sicuramente The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon, Ransom e Salvation. Ancora incerte Code Black, Criminal Minds, Elementary, Kevin Can Wait, Life In Pieces, Man With a Plan, Scorpion, Superior Donuts ed Instinct.

FOX

Fox ha annunciato la cancellazione solo di New Girl, mentre ha rinnovato 9-1-1, Empire, The Orville e The Resident. Ancora non è stata presa una decisione su Bob’s Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Exorcist, Family Guy, Gotham, Last Man On Earth, Lethal Weapon, Lucifer, The Mick, Star, Ghosted ed L.A. to Vegas.

NBC

Fronte NBC, sono state cancellate The Night Shift, Shades of Blue e Taken, mentre il network ha deciso di rinnovare A.P. Bio, The Good Place, Good Girls, Midnight, Texas, Superstore, This Is Us, Will and Grace. Ancora incerto il futuro di The Blacklist, Blindspot, The Brave, Champions, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Great News, Law & Order: SVU, Marlon, Rise, Timeless e Trial and Error.

CW

CW ha già cancellato The Originals, Life Sentence e Valor, e rinnovato Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Supergirl e Supernatural.