Ming-Na Wen di Agents of SHIELD diventa una leggenda Disney
Ming-Na Wen, interprete del personaggio di Melinda Day nella serie TV Agents of SHIELD ha ottenuto il riconoscimento di Disney Legend, il premio assegnato dall'omonima compagnia a quegli artisti che sono riusciti ad avere un forte impatto sulla società.
L'attrice, scelta insieme a personalità del calibro di Hans Zimmer, Robert Downey Jr., Wing Chao, Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts e Diane Sawyer, ha voluto rendere pubblico l'evento attraverso i propri canali social, dichiarando:
"Quando Bob Iger mi ha scritto la lettera in cui mi ringraziava per il supporto dato a Disney e mi diceva di essere diventata una leggenda Disney, mi sono messa a piangere. Neanche nei miei sogni più reconditi mi sarei aspettata che una cosa del genere potesse accadere a me. Mi sono davvero emozionata. Sarò sempre grata per questo lavoro. Adoro recitare e adoro Disney. Lavorare con loro in così tanti anni e in così tanti progetti è meraviglioso".
Clark Grebb, che ha commentato le novità della sesta stagione di Agents of SHIELD, ha voluto esprimere la propria felicità su twitter per il premio ricevuto dalla collega, scrivendo "Hai dannatamente ragione", mentre Natalia Cordova-Buckley si è espressa così:
"Si, mamma Ming! Te lo sei meritato. E non sei semplicemente una leggenda Disney, ma una leggenda in generale. Goditi ogni momento. Vedere queste cose accadere alle brave persone è bellissimo. Ti voglio bene".
Ricordiamo infine che la celebre serie Marvel, di cui la Ming è una dei personaggi principali, tornerà il 24 maggio, come mostrato dal promo ufficiale del terzo episodio di Agents of SHIELD.
HOW AWESOME IS THIS?!!— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) 16 maggio 2019
I freaked & cried my eyes out when I got the news. I’m a DISNEY LEGEND!!! Wow!
Thank you so much, @Disney! I am SOO Grateful. Humbled. Happy. Honored. ❤️ So lucky to be with Disney all these years! 🥰😍
Congrats to all the 2019 Disney Legends! ❤️❤️❤️😘 https://t.co/hbze0fINIz
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I cried when I got this news. A beautiful letter from Bob Iger thanking me for my contributions to @disney. Telling me I have been chosen to be a Disney Legend. Surreal. I cried because I was so moved. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect this to happen to me. I am just always grateful for the work. That is reward enough. I love acting. I love @Disney. So to have worked for Disney for so many years on so many projects is wonderful enough. This honor just blows me away. I am overwhelmed, humbled, grateful, and yeah, super happy! What an incredible roster of people to be included with this year! @jonfavreau @bettemidler @robertdowneyjr #jamesearljones #wingchao @kennyortegablog #barnettericci @hanszimmer @robinrobertsgma @dianesawyer 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congrats to all the 2019 Disney Legends! It’s crazy I’m one of them. Thank you so much, Disney! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️From the bottom of my #Mulan heart, I am very grateful for everything Disney’s done for my career. This is truly icing on the cake! •••••••••••••••• PROOF that amazing things can happen. You just have to know your passion, work hard as hell, appreciate every opportunity and every person along the way. If a little Chinese girl who immigrates to America with her family can become a Disney Legend, anything can happen! Feel very blessed. 😘❤️😘❤️😍🥰😍🥰 #mulan #joyluckclub #agentsofshield #disneylegend
