Moon Knight, arrivano le prime reazioni della critica: "Miglior prodotto del MCU"

La stampa estera ha già avuto modo di vedere alcuni episodi di Moon Knight, la prossima serie tv dei Marvel Studios in arrivo su Disney+, e sembrano esserne rimasti estasiati.

A fine mese debutterà su Disney+ Moon Knight, la serie tv dei Marvel Studios con protagonista Oscar Isaac nei panni di Marc Spector, e l'hype per uno show che sembra essere così peculiare nella sua essenza (come d'altronde traspare anche dai trailer di Moon Knight) è altissimo.

Ma stando ad alcune delle prime reazioni della stampa che ha già avuto modo di vedere diversi episodi dello show, parrebbe che siamo di nuovo di fronte a un grandissimo spettacolo.

Streamr News: "Un enorme ringraziamento a @DisneyPlusUK e @theDDAgroup per avermi lasciato vedere i primi quattro episodi di Moon Knight. Ovviamente niente spoiler, ma se volete la mia reazione: il miglior progetto dei Marvel Studios di sempre".

University Film Review: "#MoonKnight è fantastico e Oscar Isaac è eccezionale nei panni del tormentato Marc Spector. Questo è lo show Marvel di cui tutti parleranno. Completamente fuori di testa, un'avventura ossessionante. #MarvelStudios ha fatto un altro fuori campo, lo show migliore del MCU"

DigitalSpy: "Ho visto i primi episodi di #MoonKnight e sono così in conflitto con questo show, proprio come Marc con sé stesso. Quando funziona abbiamo un prodotto totalmente originale per il MCU, con picchi di grandezza, ma alcuni degli aspetti più frivoli vanno a ledere la parte horror. I più accaniti fan dei fumetti potrebbero non gradire quanto gli altri".

What's on Disney Plus: "Ho visto i primi quattro episodi di#Marvel #MoonKnight ed è totalmente diverso da ciò che abbiamo visto finora nel MCU. Oscar Isaac è fantastico! Non vedo l'ora di completare la visione. Questa non è la tipica origin story di un supereroe. È eccellente!".

Future of the Force: "Ho visto i primi quattro episodi di Moon Knight ed è completamente diverso da quanto visto finora nel MCU. È un thriller psicologico con un tocco di Indiana Jones, e mi ha tenuto sulle spine per tutto il tempi. E la performance di Oscar Isaac è magnetica".

Sab Asley (Collider, Radio Times): "#MoonKnight è un'avventura giramondo brillantemente fuori di testa. È come la versione Marvel di National Treasure. Oscar Isaac è la miglior aggiunta al MCU da RDJ, e unisce tormento e humor a un personaggio moralmente ambiguo. Marc Spector è un eroe di tutt'altro calibro".

Moon Knight arriverà il 30 marzo su Disney+.

FONTE: Comicbook
