Morte Aron Eisenberg, la 'famiglia' di Star Trek ricorda l'attore: 'Persona squisita'

Tra i primi a riportare la notizia della morte di Eisenberg è stato proprio l'account What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, così come Armin Shimerman, che in Deep Space Nine interpretava lo zio di Nog: " Ho perso un grande amico e il mondo ha perso un grande cuore . Era un uomo di convinzioni e di grande sensibilità, di un'umanità sconfinata. Io e Kitty siamo addolorati per Aron, i suoi ragazzi, e Malissa. Vola tra gli angeli amico mio... ci mancherai. Non ci sono parole...".

I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words... https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019

This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY — Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019

Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother ⁦Aron Eisenberg.⁩ Found this video from ⁦@DragonCon⁩ 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD — Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019

I hadn’t heard. 😞I am sorry to hear of this he was young. Condolences to his wife Malíssa & family. https://t.co/uBtzqZK9yM — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 22, 2019

My thoughts are with @AronEisenberg’s family and friends. In the short time I’ve been a member of this #StarTrek family, it became clear what a force Aron was and will remain and how much he is loved by all he encountered. He welcomed us so fully and laughed with us heartily. RIP https://t.co/MbUVuO1nfL — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 22, 2019

'Star Trek: DS9' actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog, dead at 50, rep https://t.co/dKZMuWMn1d. Bless his sweet soul🖖🏾 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 22, 2019

Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our ⁦@StarTrek⁩ family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019

Remembering our friend and colleague, Aron Eisenberg, who left us yesterday (Saturday) at age 50. You inspired us with your optimism and your belief in a better tomorrow for all.https://t.co/cvc8ADOJCC — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) September 22, 2019