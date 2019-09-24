Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
Morte Aron Eisenberg, la "famiglia" di Star Trek ricorda l'attore: "Persona squisita"

La morte di Aron Eiesenberg ha colto tutti impreparati, specialmente il cast di Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, del quale l'attore faceva parte. Tutti sono intervenuti via social network per esprimere il proprio cordoglio alla famiglia e tributare il giusto ricordo all'uomo.

Tra i primi a riportare la notizia della morte di Eisenberg è stato proprio l'account What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, così come Armin Shimerman, che in Deep Space Nine interpretava lo zio di Nog: "Ho perso un grande amico e il mondo ha perso un grande cuore. Era un uomo di convinzioni e di grande sensibilità, di un'umanità sconfinata. Io e Kitty siamo addolorati per Aron, i suoi ragazzi, e Malissa. Vola tra gli angeli amico mio... ci mancherai. Non ci sono parole...".

Lo segue a ruota Nana Visitor, interprete di Kira Nerys in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Uno spirito dolce. Una delle persone più coraggiose che conoscevo. Sono devastata dal dolore. Mando il mio amore a chiunque amasse lui e la sua famiglia". Le fa eco anche Garrett Wang che era nel cast di Star Trek: Voyager ma era amico di Eisenberg: "Sono molto triste nell'apprendere la notizia della morte di mio fratello Aron Eisenberg. Lo ricorderò maggiormente per il suo sense of humour e il suo spirito dolce. Mi mancherai". L'attore ha anche allegato un video che li ritrae insieme.

A dimostrazione di come quella di Star Trek sia una grande famiglia unita, arriva anche il ricordo di William Shatner, l'indimenticato Capitano Kirk della serie classica di Star Trek: "Non avevo sentito. Mi dispiace doverlo venire a sapere, era così giovane. Condoglianze alla moglie Malissa e alla famiglia".

Per questi e alti messaggi vi rimandiamo ai post su Twitter che abbiamo raccolto e messo in calce a questa news.

