Morte Aron Eisenberg, la "famiglia" di Star Trek ricorda l'attore: "Persona squisita"
La morte di Aron Eiesenberg ha colto tutti impreparati, specialmente il cast di Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, del quale l'attore faceva parte. Tutti sono intervenuti via social network per esprimere il proprio cordoglio alla famiglia e tributare il giusto ricordo all'uomo.
Tra i primi a riportare la notizia della morte di Eisenberg è stato proprio l'account What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, così come Armin Shimerman, che in Deep Space Nine interpretava lo zio di Nog: "Ho perso un grande amico e il mondo ha perso un grande cuore. Era un uomo di convinzioni e di grande sensibilità, di un'umanità sconfinata. Io e Kitty siamo addolorati per Aron, i suoi ragazzi, e Malissa. Vola tra gli angeli amico mio... ci mancherai. Non ci sono parole...".
Lo segue a ruota Nana Visitor, interprete di Kira Nerys in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Uno spirito dolce. Una delle persone più coraggiose che conoscevo. Sono devastata dal dolore. Mando il mio amore a chiunque amasse lui e la sua famiglia". Le fa eco anche Garrett Wang che era nel cast di Star Trek: Voyager ma era amico di Eisenberg: "Sono molto triste nell'apprendere la notizia della morte di mio fratello Aron Eisenberg. Lo ricorderò maggiormente per il suo sense of humour e il suo spirito dolce. Mi mancherai". L'attore ha anche allegato un video che li ritrae insieme.
A dimostrazione di come quella di Star Trek sia una grande famiglia unita, arriva anche il ricordo di William Shatner, l'indimenticato Capitano Kirk della serie classica di Star Trek: "Non avevo sentito. Mi dispiace doverlo venire a sapere, era così giovane. Condoglianze alla moglie Malissa e alla famiglia".
Per questi e alti messaggi vi rimandiamo ai post su Twitter che abbiamo raccolto e messo in calce a questa news.
I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words... https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe— Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019
This sweet spirit. I knew all this to be absolutely true. One of the bravest people I knew. I am devastated. Sending love to everyone who loved him and his family. https://t.co/7VFYFR2qkY— Nana Visitor (@NanaVisitor) September 22, 2019
Very sad to hear of the passing of my Star Trek brother Aron Eisenberg. Found this video from @DragonCon 2016 that I took of him doing what he loved to do: entertain fans. I will remember him most for his humor and sharp wit. Rest In Peace Aron. You will be missed pic.twitter.com/H9QBEFQpAD— Garrett Wang (王 以 瞻) (@GarrettRWang) September 22, 2019
I hadn’t heard. 😞I am sorry to hear of this he was young. Condolences to his wife Malíssa & family. https://t.co/uBtzqZK9yM— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 22, 2019
My thoughts are with @AronEisenberg’s family and friends. In the short time I’ve been a member of this #StarTrek family, it became clear what a force Aron was and will remain and how much he is loved by all he encountered. He welcomed us so fully and laughed with us heartily. RIP https://t.co/MbUVuO1nfL— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 22, 2019
'Star Trek: DS9' actor Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog, dead at 50, rep https://t.co/dKZMuWMn1d. Bless his sweet soul🖖🏾— Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) September 22, 2019
Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our @StarTrek family. My condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/r65y2OVQGT— Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 22, 2019
Remembering our friend and colleague, Aron Eisenberg, who left us yesterday (Saturday) at age 50. You inspired us with your optimism and your belief in a better tomorrow for all.https://t.co/cvc8ADOJCC— Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) September 22, 2019
Really sad to report the passing of Aron Eisenberg. RIP friend. You will be missed. #roddenberry pic.twitter.com/vgQWTOSpEo— RODDENBERRY (@roddenberry) September 22, 2019
Altri contenuti per Cine Addii
- Addio all'attore Jan Merlin, star del western fra tv e cinema
- Morte Mike Mendel. Adult Swim e l'addio al produttore di Rick and Morty
- Addio a Aron Eisenberg, noto per la sua partecipazione a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Ha perso la vita Mike Mendel, produttore de I Simpson e Rick and Morty
- Addio a John Wesley, star della tv in Willy, il principe di Bel-Air e Frasier
Cine Addii
Contenuti più Letti
- 1 commentiGame of Thrones 8 avrà anche trionfato agli Emmy, ma Kit Harington ancora non l'ha vista
- C'è un oggetto piovuto dal cielo nella premiere di The Walking Dead 10?
- 1 commentiReunion tra (quasi) Stark: l'abbraccio tra Sansa e Jon Snow agli Emmy
- 5 commentiGame of Thrones: vittoria record per Peter Dinklage agli Emmy 2019
- Lisa Kudrow rivela il regalo di Matthew Perry per lei dal set di Friends
- Arrow 8: una foto dal backstage mostra il ritorno di un personaggio
- 1 commentiLe Terrificanti Avventure di Sabrina ha concluso le riprese della parte 3
- 9 commentiGame of Thrones: Emilia Clarke risponde alle reazioni negative per il finale
- 1 commentiLena Headey di Game of Thrones mostra su Instagram il suo nuovo tatuaggio
- 5 commentiJared Padalecki protagonista del reboot di Walker Texas Ranger