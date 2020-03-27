È morto Odin, il cucciolo di metalupo di Bran nelle puntate di Game of Thrones

Mentre è stato annunciato che Sky creerà un canale dedicato a Game of Thrones, i fan della celebre serie prodotta da HBO hanno ricevuto una brutta notizia: è morto il cane che ha interpretato Estate, il metalupo di Bran.

A darne la notizia sono i padroni dell'husky che ha partecipato alla prima stagione dello show, dando vita al celebre metalupo nei suoi primi mesi di vita. Nel lungo messaggio, che potete trovare in calce alla notizia, viene mostrata una foto di Odin, vero nome del cane, insieme a questo messaggio: "La nostra famiglia è distrutta nel dover annunciare che Odin è morto nelle prime ore del mattino. È difficile spiegare a parole come è riuscito a cambiare la nostra vita, perché Odin ha vissuto una vita diversa da ogni cane, si è unito alla nostra famiglia quando aveva sette settimane, cercavamo qualcuno con cui fare lunghe passeggiate e che si addormentasse ai nostri piedi vicino ad un fuoco la sera, tutto il resto è stato qualcosa in più".

Il messaggio continua: "Siamo felici di sapere che è stato immortalato nella fantastica serie Game of Throne, come Estate, il metalupo di Bran Star nella prima puntata della stagione 1". I numerosi commenti al post, com'era prevedibile, sono di condoglianze da parte dei numerosi fan dello show.

Se cercate altre notizie sull'opera vi segnaliamo questa intervista a Geroge R.R. Martin, autore di Game of Thrones.