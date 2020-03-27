È morto Odin, il cucciolo di metalupo di Bran nelle puntate di Game of Thrones
Mentre è stato annunciato che Sky creerà un canale dedicato a Game of Thrones, i fan della celebre serie prodotta da HBO hanno ricevuto una brutta notizia: è morto il cane che ha interpretato Estate, il metalupo di Bran.
A darne la notizia sono i padroni dell'husky che ha partecipato alla prima stagione dello show, dando vita al celebre metalupo nei suoi primi mesi di vita. Nel lungo messaggio, che potete trovare in calce alla notizia, viene mostrata una foto di Odin, vero nome del cane, insieme a questo messaggio: "La nostra famiglia è distrutta nel dover annunciare che Odin è morto nelle prime ore del mattino. È difficile spiegare a parole come è riuscito a cambiare la nostra vita, perché Odin ha vissuto una vita diversa da ogni cane, si è unito alla nostra famiglia quando aveva sette settimane, cercavamo qualcuno con cui fare lunghe passeggiate e che si addormentasse ai nostri piedi vicino ad un fuoco la sera, tutto il resto è stato qualcosa in più".
Il messaggio continua: "Siamo felici di sapere che è stato immortalato nella fantastica serie Game of Throne, come Estate, il metalupo di Bran Star nella prima puntata della stagione 1". I numerosi commenti al post, com'era prevedibile, sono di condoglianze da parte dei numerosi fan dello show.
Se cercate altre notizie sull'opera vi segnaliamo questa intervista a Geroge R.R. Martin, autore di Game of Thrones.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning. It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would. Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see. We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1 . To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing. He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep. We are incredibly grateful for the donations made towards Odin treatment and we will use what is needed to pay his vet bill and we will donate the rest between our favourite dog charities the donations will help further dogs in need at this tough time. If you have photos or videos or stories about Odin then please send them or share them with us. Please understand we will try reply to all your messages at this very difficult time in our lives.
