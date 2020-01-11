Da Mr. Maisel a Watchemen, ecco tutte le nomination TV per i DGA Awards
Dopo un ritardo di quattro giorni sui tempi previsti, la Directors Guild of America ha reso noti i nomi delle serie TV, speciali e varietà candidati ai DGA Awards 2020: tra i favoriti La fantastica signora Maisel, che si presenta con ben tre candidature, Watchmen e Game of Thrones.
La cerimonia premierà i migliori episodi, e i rispettivi registi, degli show. Di seguito elencate tutte le nomination, divise per categorie, e anche i vincitori della scorsa edizione
SERIE DRAMMATICHE (Vincitore 2019: Adam McKay con Celebration, Succession (HBO))
- Nikole Kassel con It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice, Watchmen (HBO)
- Mark Mylod con This Is Not For Tears, Succession (HBO)
- David Nutter con The Last of the Starks, Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Miguel Sapochnik con The Long Nigh, Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Stephen Williams con This Extraordinary Being, Watchmen (HBO)
COMMEDIE (Vincitore 2019: Bill Harder con Chapter One: Make Your Mark, Barry (HBO))
- Dan Attias con It’s the Sixties, Man!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Bill Hader con ronny/lily, Barry (HBO)
- David Mandel con Veep, Veep (HBO)
- Amy Sherman Palladino con It’s Comedy or Cabbage, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Daniel Palladino con Marvelous Radio, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
VARIETÀ/ TALK/ NEWS /SPORTS - SPECIALI (vincitore 2019: Louis J. Horvitz con The 60th Grammy Awards)
- James Burrow con All in the Family e The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Spike Jonze con Aziz Ansari: Right Now (Netflix)
- Stan Lathan con Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
- Linda Mendoza con Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
- Glenn Weiss con The 91st Annual Academy Awards (ABC)
