Ms. Marvel, le prime reazioni all'anteprima della serie Disney+!

#MsMarvel gets off to an incredibly strong start! First two episodes are vibrant, heartfelt and a whole lot of fun. Stylistically stunning and way more down-to-earth than any other Disney+ MCU show so far. Iman Vellani is also absolutely killing it as Kamala Khan! — Andy Gladman (@WordologistAndy) May 25, 2022

Ms. Marvel: I've seen the first 2 episodes and they're a delight.



Very Spider-Man Homecoming in tone and aesthetic. Iman Vellani is charismatic, compelling & endearing. Her supporting cast rules. The soundtrack is BANGIN and its passion for Marvel is infectious. It's so fun. pic.twitter.com/AkQ64hCbBH — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 25, 2022

I know everyone says this every time but #MsMarvel really is the best MCU TV series we've had. It's fresh, new, and interested me in ways that the rest of Phase 4 just hasn't.



Kamala Khan? More like Kamala Can... we have more of this! pic.twitter.com/7wW2rgMj87 — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) May 25, 2022