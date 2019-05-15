Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
  1. HOME
  2. Game of Thrones - Stagione 8
  3. Notizie

MTV Movie & TV Awards: è pioggia di nomination per Game of Thrones!

MTV Movie & TV Awards: è pioggia di nomination per Game of Thrones!
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Nel corso delle ultime ore sono state diramate le nomination ufficiali ai prossimi MTV Movie & TV Awards, che vedono primeggiare Game of Thrones nelle categorie riservate alle serie.

Lo show creato e sceneggiato da D.B. Weiss e David Benioff ha ottenuto un totale di quattro nomination al pari di Avengers: Endgame nella categoria riservata ai film e a RBG in quella dedicata ai documentari. Certo questo è un risultato non desta sorpresa, visto il seguito della serie e l'alto tasso di professionalità e spettacolarità insite nel prodotto di casa HBO.

Da segnalare, inoltre, la presenza di Netflix con serie quali Sex Education e Big Mouth, ma anche della sorprendente Pose e della conferma di The Handmaid's Tale, con le candidature di Elisabeth Moss e Joseph Fiennes; tra le serie nominate c'è anche Killing Eve, fresca vincitrice di Bafta che però non è nella cinquina delle miglior serie.

I premi verranno assegnati nel corso della cerimonia ufficiale prevista per il prossimo 17 giugno (nella notte del 18 giugno in Italia). Di seguito tutte le nomination.

Miglior film

  • "Avengers: Endgame"
  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
  • "To All The Boys I've Loved Before"
  • "Noi"

Migliore serie tv

  • "Big Mouth"
  • "Game of Thrones"
  • "Riverdale"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • "The Haunting of Hill House"

Miglior performance in un film

  • Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - "L'odio U Give"
  • Lady Gaga (Ally) - "A Star Is Born" Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - "Noi"
  • Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"

Miglior performance in una serie tv

  • Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - "Game of Thrones"
  • Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) - "Jane the Virgin"
  • Jason Mitchell (Brandon) - "The Chi"
  • Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) - "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Miglior eroe

  • Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - "Captain Marvel"
  • John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - "BlacKkKlansman"
  • Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - "Game of Thrones"
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - "Avengers: Endgame"
  • Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - "Shazam!"

Miglior cattivo

  • Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - "Killing Eve"
  • Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford) - "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Josh Brolin (Thanos) - "Avengers: Endgame"
  • Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - "Us"
  • Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - "You"

Miglior bacio

  • Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - "Riverdale"
  • Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - "Aquaman"
  • Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - "Sex Education"
  • Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
  • Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) --"Venom"

Miglior reality

  • "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
  • "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
  • "The Bachelor"
  • "The Challenge"
  • "Vanderpump Rules"

Miglior interpretazione commedia

  • Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - "Crazy Rich Asians"
  • Dan Levy (David Rose) - "Schitt's Creek"
  • John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - "Big Mouth"
  • Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - "Little"
  • Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - "Shazam!"

Breakthough performance

  • Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - "Crazy Rich Asians"
  • Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - "Five Feet Apart"
  • Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - "Pose"
  • Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - "Sex Education"
  • Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Best fight

  • "Avengers: Endgame" - Captain America vs. Thanos
  • "Captain Marvel" -- Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
  • "Game of Thrones" -- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
  • "RBG" -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
  • "WWE Wrestlemania" -- Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Miglior real-life hero

  • Alex Honnold -- "Free Solo"
  • Hannah Gadsby -- "Nanette"
  • Roman Reigns -- "WWE SmackDown"
  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- "RBG"
  • Serena Williams -- "Being Serena"

Miglior performance horror

  • Alex Wolff (Peter) -- "Hereditary"
  • Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) -- "The Curse of La Llorona"
  • Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) -- "Halloween"
  • Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"
  • Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) -- "The Haunting of Hill House"

Miglior documentario

  • "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal"
  • "McQueen"
  • "Minding the Gap"
  • "RBG"
  • "Surviving R. Kelly"
Quanto è interessante?
5
Vai ai commenti
recensione

Game of Thrones 8X05: Per chi suona la campana

Altri contenuti per Game of Thrones - Stagione 8

  1. Legends of Tomorrow 4: il video del sedicesimo e ultimo episodio dello show
  2. Arrow 7: il minaccioso ritorno nel finale di stagione introduce al crossover