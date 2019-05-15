MTV Movie & TV Awards: è pioggia di nomination per Game of Thrones!
Nel corso delle ultime ore sono state diramate le nomination ufficiali ai prossimi MTV Movie & TV Awards, che vedono primeggiare Game of Thrones nelle categorie riservate alle serie.
Lo show creato e sceneggiato da D.B. Weiss e David Benioff ha ottenuto un totale di quattro nomination al pari di Avengers: Endgame nella categoria riservata ai film e a RBG in quella dedicata ai documentari. Certo questo è un risultato non desta sorpresa, visto il seguito della serie e l'alto tasso di professionalità e spettacolarità insite nel prodotto di casa HBO.
Da segnalare, inoltre, la presenza di Netflix con serie quali Sex Education e Big Mouth, ma anche della sorprendente Pose e della conferma di The Handmaid's Tale, con le candidature di Elisabeth Moss e Joseph Fiennes; tra le serie nominate c'è anche Killing Eve, fresca vincitrice di Bafta che però non è nella cinquina delle miglior serie.
I premi verranno assegnati nel corso della cerimonia ufficiale prevista per il prossimo 17 giugno (nella notte del 18 giugno in Italia). Di seguito tutte le nomination.
Miglior film
- "Avengers: Endgame"
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
- "To All The Boys I've Loved Before"
- "Noi"
Migliore serie tv
- "Big Mouth"
- "Game of Thrones"
- "Riverdale"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- "The Haunting of Hill House"
Miglior performance in un film
- Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) - "L'odio U Give"
- Lady Gaga (Ally) - "A Star Is Born" Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - "Noi"
- Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) - "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"
Miglior performance in una serie tv
- Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) - "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - "Game of Thrones"
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) - "Jane the Virgin"
- Jason Mitchell (Brandon) - "The Chi"
- Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) - "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Miglior eroe
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) - "Captain Marvel"
- John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) - "BlacKkKlansman"
- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) - "Game of Thrones"
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) - "Avengers: Endgame"
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - "Shazam!"
Miglior cattivo
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle) - "Killing Eve"
- Joseph Fiennes (Fred Waterford) - "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) - "Avengers: Endgame"
- Lupita Nyong'o (Red) - "Us"
- Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) - "You"
Miglior bacio
- Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) - "Riverdale"
- Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) - "Aquaman"
- Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) - "Sex Education"
- Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) - "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
- Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) --"Venom"
Miglior reality
- "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
- "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
- "The Bachelor"
- "The Challenge"
- "Vanderpump Rules"
Miglior interpretazione commedia
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - "Crazy Rich Asians"
- Dan Levy (David Rose) - "Schitt's Creek"
- John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) - "Big Mouth"
- Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) - "Little"
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) - "Shazam!"
Breakthough performance
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) - "Crazy Rich Asians"
- Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) - "Five Feet Apart"
- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) - "Pose"
- Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) - "Sex Education"
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) - "To All the Boys I've Loved Before"
Best fight
- "Avengers: Endgame" - Captain America vs. Thanos
- "Captain Marvel" -- Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- "Game of Thrones" -- Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
- "RBG" -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
- "WWE Wrestlemania" -- Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Miglior real-life hero
- Alex Honnold -- "Free Solo"
- Hannah Gadsby -- "Nanette"
- Roman Reigns -- "WWE SmackDown"
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- "RBG"
- Serena Williams -- "Being Serena"
Miglior performance horror
- Alex Wolff (Peter) -- "Hereditary"
- Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) -- "The Curse of La Llorona"
- Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) -- "Halloween"
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) -- "Bird Box"
- Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) -- "The Haunting of Hill House"
Miglior documentario
- "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal"
- "McQueen"
- "Minding the Gap"
- "RBG"
- "Surviving R. Kelly"
