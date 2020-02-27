Muore suicida a 28 anni una delle scrittrici di Gentefied, Camila Maria Concepcion

Stando a quanto riportato via Instagram da amici e colleghi e poi ripreso da Entertainment Weekly, la scrittrice e attivista latina per i diritti dei trans Camila Maria Concepcion si è tolta la vita a soli 28 anni lo scorso 21 febbraio, giorno esatto del debutto su Netflix della serie a cui aveva contribuito con la sua penna, Gentefied.

Oltre alla recente serie televisiva, la Concepcion aveva partecipato anche alla scrittura di Daybreak, altra serie Netflix purtroppo cancellata dopo appena una stagione, lo scorso anno. I rappresentanti di Gentefied e di Netflix hanno confermato la triste dipartita a EW, dichiarando in una nota stampa:



"Siamo profondamente rattristati di apprendere della tragica scomparsa di Camila Concepcion. Era una scrittrice di talento con una grande passione per la narrazione, capace di dare voce alle minoranze sottorappresentate e lottare per i loro diritti davanti e dietro la cinepresa. Ha dato contributi audaci e critici al nostro settore, come è possibile notare dal suo lavoro su Gentefied, e la sua eredità sopravviverà proprio grazie alle sue storie. I nostri pensieri vanno alla sua famiglia e ai suoi amici in questo doloroso momento di perdita".



La co-creatrice di Gentefied, Linda Yivette Chavez, ha voluto ricordare l'amica e collega via Instagram con un lungo e commovente post, definendola "una luce brillante che ha lottato strenuamente per farsi strada nell'oscurità di questo mondo". Il co-creatore Marvin Lemus, inoltre, ha aggiunto che la Concepcion era "il talento più naturale, puro e grezzo che avesse mai incontrato".



Condoglianze alla famiglia.