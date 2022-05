Netflix, il nuovo special di Ricky Gervais scatena polemiche

In honour of Ricky Gervais and his 2-4-1 rant on trans people and cancel culture, I am in fact, cancelling. Thanks @netflix #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/fuW0d169rg — Big Red (@bigredgaymer) May 24, 2022

Ricky Gervais has a new stand up show out on Netflix today.



5 minutes in and he’s making jokes about trans women attacking & raping people in public bathrooms. To him we exist only as a punchline, a threat, something less than human. — Esme (@discount_Ripley) May 24, 2022