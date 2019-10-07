A nozze le star di The Walking Dead e One Tree Hill, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton
Fiori d'arancio per le star di The Walking Dead e One Tree Hill, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton, che si sono sposati lo scorso fine settimana dopo anni di convivenza.
Negan avrà pure il suo bel da fare in The Walking Dead, ma al di fuori dello show sono tempi felici per lui; dal canto suo, Peyton ce ne ha messo d tempo per capire chi volesse davvero sposare (e poi arrivarci all'altare), ma nella vita reale Burton sa perfettamente chi è il prescelto...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan convola a nozze con la compagna Hilarie Burton, una delle protagoniste del teen drama anni 2000, One Tree Hill.
I due attori hanno pronunciato il fatidico sì in una cerimonia privata lo scorso 5 ottobre, dopo una relazione lunga 10 anni, e che ha dato loro due figli, Gus e George Virginia.
Entrambi hanno condiviso dei lunghi e sentiti post su Instagram (che potete vedere anche in calce alla notizia) in cui annunciavano la notizia, ribadendo i sentimenti che li legano l'uno all'altra.
La Burton, più loquace, ha scritto, tra le altre cose: "Jeff e io vogliamo semplicemente dirvelo: CI SIAMO SPOSATI. Per davvero. Abbiamo vissuto come marito e moglie per dieci anni. Abbiamo costruito una famiglia, una fattoria e una comunità" e ancora "Dal momento in cui ci siamo conosciuti, lui è stato mio marito".
Morgan, invece, è stato più laconico, ma comunque d'effetto: "Potrei dire qualcosa... Ma non ci sono parole. Mrs. Morgan, ti amo. Grazie per aver fatto di me l'uomo più fortunato sulla faccia della terra".
Aguri, allora, alla coppia felice!
View this post on Instagram
Ok. A few words... It was an intimate ceremony... performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides... and the party of the century afterwards... thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd
View this post on Instagram
This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19
Altri contenuti per The Walking Dead Stagione 10
- The Walking Dead 10x01 Recensione: voglia di ricominciare
- Negan e Beta si incontreranno nella stagione 10 di The Walking Dead
- A un anno dalla morte, Angela Kang rende omaggio a Scott Wilson
- The Walking Dead 10: ecco il significato dell'enigmatica scena iniziale del primo episodio
- Chi si prenderà cura di Judith e RJ in The Walking Dead 10?
The Walking Dead Stagione 10
- Genere: Horror / Thriller
- Nazione: USA
Contenuti più Letti
- Le serie TV Rai: top 3 e tutte le novità dell'autunno 2019
- Star Trek: Discovery: il trailer della terza stagione ci porta 930 anni nel futuro
- 1 commentiBuffy: James Marsters rivela che Spike sarebbe dovuto morire nella seconda stagione
- Star Trek Discovery: diamo uno sguardo alle prime immagini della terza stagione
- 1 commentiUna foto ci svela l'aspetto di Kevin Conroy nei panni di Bruce Wayne
- 1 commentiLost in Space 2: ecco il trailer ufficiale, che conferma la data di uscita!
- 1 commentiTitans 2, il nuovo episodio sarà incentrato su Bruce Wayne: ecco una foto inedita
- 1 commentiTitans 2: l'episodio Deathstroke potrebbe aver anticipato troppi dettagli
- 5 commentiDoom Patrol: Recensione dello spin-off di Titans, su Amazon Prime Video
- 6 commentiRick and Morty: il nuovo trailer svela data e numero di episodi della quarta stagione!