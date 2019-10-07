Everyeye Serie TVLogo Everyeye Serie TV
A nozze le star di The Walking Dead e One Tree Hill, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton

A nozze le star di The Walking Dead e One Tree Hill, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton
Fiori d'arancio per le star di The Walking Dead e One Tree Hill, Jeffrey Dean Morgan e Hilarie Burton, che si sono sposati lo scorso fine settimana dopo anni di convivenza.

Negan avrà pure il suo bel da fare in The Walking Dead, ma al di fuori dello show sono tempi felici per lui; dal canto suo, Peyton ce ne ha messo d tempo per capire chi volesse davvero sposare (e poi arrivarci all'altare), ma nella vita reale Burton sa perfettamente chi è il prescelto...

Jeffrey Dean Morgan convola a nozze con la compagna Hilarie Burton, una delle protagoniste del teen drama anni 2000, One Tree Hill.

I due attori hanno pronunciato il fatidico sì in una cerimonia privata lo scorso 5 ottobre, dopo una relazione lunga 10 anni, e che ha dato loro due figli, Gus e George Virginia.

Entrambi hanno condiviso dei lunghi e sentiti post su Instagram (che potete vedere anche in calce alla notizia) in cui annunciavano la notizia, ribadendo i sentimenti che li legano l'uno all'altra.

La Burton, più loquace, ha scritto, tra le altre cose: "Jeff e io vogliamo semplicemente dirvelo: CI SIAMO SPOSATI. Per davvero. Abbiamo vissuto come marito e moglie per dieci anni. Abbiamo costruito una famiglia, una fattoria e una comunità" e ancora "Dal momento in cui ci siamo conosciuti, lui è stato mio marito".

Morgan, invece, è stato più laconico, ma comunque d'effetto: "Potrei dire qualcosa... Ma non ci sono parole. Mrs. Morgan, ti amo. Grazie per aver fatto di me l'uomo più fortunato sulla faccia della terra".

Aguri, allora, alla coppia felice!

This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19

